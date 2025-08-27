Somalia: Puntland Regional Forces Seize Key Isis Positions in Bari Mountains - Officials

Boosaaso — Puntland regional forces have launched a series of successful military operations against Islamic State militants entrenched in the rugged Cal Miskaad mountains, previously a key stronghold for the group in northeastern Somalia.

According to a statement by the Puntland army, troops have conducted targeted offensives over the past 72 hours, killing numerous ISIS fighters and seizing strategic positions, including the vital settlement of Ceelka Idakacab in the Baallade Valley, Bari region.

"Over the course of 72 hours, Puntland Defence Forces carried out successful assaults on Islamic State positions, killing several militants and capturing new outposts, including Ceelka Idakacab in the Baallade Valley," the statement said.

The operations form part of an intensified military campaign aimed at dismantling the remaining Daesh presence in the remote highlands of Bari, where the group has maintained a foothold despite years of pressure.

Officials say the latest gains reflect a major shift in Puntland's counterterrorism efforts and represent tangible progress in securing the region, which has long been a hotspot for militant activity.

Military sources indicate that the offensive will continue in the coming days, targeting remaining IS pockets across the mountainous terrain.

Puntland's campaign comes as Somalia continues to battle both Daesh and the larger al-Shabaab insurgency across multiple fronts.