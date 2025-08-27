Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting, Discusses Important Topics

27 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday 27 August 2025, at the government's headquarters in New Alamein to discuss a range of political, economic, and social files on the government's agenda.

The meeting also reviewed ways to effectively implement presidential directives assigned to the government.

During the meeting, the cabinet is scheduled to address several key topics, including the prime minister's participation on behalf of the president in the "TICAD 9" Summit in Japan.

The session will also follow up on presidential directives concerning the government's role in meeting citizens' needs, continuing and intensifying efforts to curb inflation, and increasing spending on healthcare, education, and social protection sectors.

The cabinet will further review the regulation of market activity, the availability of food commodities, and progress on national projects across various governorates.

Discussions will also cover enhanced social protection measures, care for the most vulnerable citizens, and updates on the education and healthcare development files, in addition to efforts toward comprehensive development, investment promotion, export growth, and the localization of industries, all within the framework of Egypt Vision 2030.

Moreover, the cabinet will follow up on previous efforts related to investment, industry, and export development, expanding agricultural lands, providing industrial lands for investors, the social safety umbrella, tax policy, and development initiatives across various government sectors.

It will also discuss measures to support low-income groups and ensure the general provision of citizens' needs.

