Zimbabwe: U.S Embassy Extends Crew or Transit Visa Validity for Zimbabweans As Routine Services Remain Suspended

THE United States (U.S) Embassy in Harare has extended the validity of C1/D (transit or crew member) visas for Zimbabwean applicants to 24 months with multiple entry.

Routine visa services, however, remain suspended at the Harare Embassy and applications will only be accepted at U.S. missions outside Zimbabwe.

This comes after the U.S embassy in Harare earlier this month announced suspension of all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services, except for most diplomatic and official visas, citing national security and public safety concerns.

In a statement Wednesday, the embassy said applications cannot be submitted at the U.S embassy in Harare due to the pause on immigrant and non-immigrant visa services.

"The validity of C1/D (transit or crew member) visas for Zimbabwean applicants has been extended to 24 months with multiple entry.

"Applications for C1/D visas may be submitted at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside of Zimbabwe at this time.

"The U.S. Embassy in Harare continues the pause on routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services," the statement reads.

A C1/D visa is a U.S. nonimmigrant visa issued to foreign nationals working as crew members on ships or airlines.

It allows them to travel through the United States either to join their vessel or aircraft, or to transit on their way to another destination.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that 709 Zimbabweans, or about 10.57%, overstayed in the U.S. on their B1 and B2 visas (non-immigrant visas for temporary stays, either business or tourism).