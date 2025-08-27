Liberia: Can University in Lofa Set to Become Public Institution

The Founder and Executive Director of the Change Agent Network (CAN), Mr. Eric Willise Wowoh, has disclosed that plans are underway to officially hand over the CAN University (CAN-U) in Fissibu Town, Zorzor District, Lofa County, to the Government of Liberia to be operated as a public institution.

According to Mr. Wowoh, the decision comes in response to a strong petition from citizens--particularly youth leaders--from across Zorzor and Salayea Districts, who argued that students in the area could not afford tuition fees under a private arrangement. The petition was further supported by a formal communication from Lofa County District #5 Representative, Hon. Augustine B. Chiewolo, urging that the institution be transferred to government ownership.

Mr. Wowoh emphasized that the university was founded with the vision to break the cycle of poverty through education, faith, and economic empowerment, and transitioning it to a public institution would expand access to quality education for thousands of Liberians.

"The transition will allow the government to take full control of the university and operate it as a public institution, which will provide quality education to the people of Lofa County and Liberia as a whole," Mr. Wowoh said.

He revealed that once the process is completed, the university will become an annex of the Lofa County University, which was established in 2022 through an act of the Liberian Legislature that repealed the law creating the Lofa County Community College.

Representative Chiewolo, in his communication, pledged his full support to the move, assuring citizens of his commitment to work with the Ministry of Education and his colleagues in the National Legislature to ensure a smooth transition.

"I will lobby with my colleagues to ensure the smooth transfer of CAN University from its private owner to the Government of Liberia," Rep. Chiewolo promised, according to Mr. Wowoh.

The CAN Founder expressed gratitude to citizens for their confidence in the institution and urged them to support the pending transition, which he believes will create an "economically viable and academically proficient future generation that balances academics with moral values and skill development."

Meanwhile, ahead of the new academic year, Mr. Wowoh announced sweeping reforms at the CAN Leadership Academy School System, particularly at its Gbarnga campus in Bong County.

The academy, he revealed, is moving from manual operations to a fully digitized system to modernize and streamline academic activities.

"All registrations, admissions, report cards, and other academic activities will now be conducted online starting this school year," Mr. Wowoh disclosed.

The initiative, according to him, is intended to improve efficiency and provide a more convenient experience for students and parents. In addition to digital transformation, the academy has introduced several other reforms, including the option for parents to pay fees in quarterly installments, the provision of school buses to ease transportation challenges, and the recruitment of qualified Ghanaian teachers to boost instructional quality.

Mr. Wowoh encouraged students and parents in Bong County to take advantage of these opportunities, stressing that CAN Leadership Academy is committed to building a solid academic foundation for Liberia's future leaders.