Liberia: Are Liberia's Lawmakers Ready?

As Liberia faces increasing political, economic, and social challenges, questions are mounting over whether the country's lawmakers are adequately prepared to fulfill their critical responsibilities. Experts warn that gaps in professional expertise, institutional support, and oversight mechanisms are hindering effective governance, with serious implications for national development.

Dr. Bonokai Gould, Economics Professor at the University of Liberia, has raised concerns about the capacity of the Legislature, which comprises 103 elected officials--30 senators and 73 representatives. While some lawmakers possess impressive qualifications, Dr. Gould notes that systemic weaknesses and uneven expertise threaten the effectiveness of lawmaking and oversight.

"On paper, Liberia's Legislature shows promise," Dr. Gould said. "We have lawmakers with advanced degrees in law, business, and economics. For instance, House Speaker Richard Koon has dual MBAs and an academic background, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence holds an MBA and corporate experience, and former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa brings legal expertise from his career as a lawyer and prosecutor. These individuals are exceptions, demonstrating pockets of technical competence."

However, Dr. Gould emphasized that these few highly qualified lawmakers cannot compensate for the broader capacity gaps. Many members are first-time officeholders with limited professional experience outside politics. Expertise in crucial sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, energy, and digital economy--areas vital to Liberia's development--is largely absent.

"Budget scrutiny is often shallow," Dr. Gould explained. "Concession agreements with foreign investors are sometimes passed without rigorous economic or legal analysis. Oversight of ministries and agencies is weak, and performance reports are frequently ignored."

Institutional deficiencies further exacerbate the problem. Research support offices, including the Legislative Information Services, remain chronically underfunded, limiting access to independent data and analysis. Committees, which should drive oversight and policy review, often operate with insufficiently trained staff.

Civil society groups have also highlighted these weaknesses. The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) recently released a legislative performance scorecard evaluating lawmakers on attendance, oversight, and constituency engagement. Findings revealed significant inconsistencies: while some senators regularly attend sessions and engage in oversight, others are frequently absent, and performance is sometimes compromised by political alignment with the Executive.

Beyond technical capacity, Dr. Gould highlighted the challenges of representation. In Liberia, constituents often equate legislative performance with patronage--scholarships, funeral support, and dispute resolution--rather than substantive policy achievements. This transactional approach diverts lawmakers from policy-making responsibilities into clientelism.

"We must reform both the individuals and the institution," Dr. Gould asserted." Professional development is critical. Lawmakers need mandatory induction and continuous training in legislative drafting, fiscal analysis, and oversight. Research and budget offices must be fully resourced to provide independent analysis. Recruitment should prioritize professionals from diverse sectors such as engineering, medicine, IT, and economics, rather than popularity alone. And public accountability through scorecards and transparency measures is essential."

Despite the challenges, there are signs of progress. Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has introduced audits, transparency measures, and digital connectivity in the Senate. Donor-supported programs, including initiatives from the National Democratic Institute (NDI), provide legislators with training on lawmaking and constituent engagement. However, Dr. Gould notes that these initiatives are fragmented and insufficient relative to the scope of the problem.

He stressed the urgency of reform in light of Liberia's pressing national issues: debt management, international concession negotiations, regional trade obligations, and social protection reforms. These complex challenges require legislators who can interpret legal texts, scrutinize financial statements, and hold the Executive accountable.

"The problem is systemic," Dr. Gould said. "Without professional development, institutional strengthening, and a shift away from patronage politics, Liberia's lawmakers will continue to struggle. Laws may be poorly drafted, oversight will remain symbolic, and the Executive branch risks operating unchecked. Major reforms are needed if Liberia's democracy is to thrive."

As Liberia continues to navigate economic pressures, governance challenges, and societal expectations, the readiness of its lawmakers remains a pivotal concern. Experts warn that only through comprehensive reforms--focusing on capacity-building, institutional support, and accountability--can Liberia ensure that its Legislature effectively serves the nation.

"Today's lawmakers are not yet fully ready to deliver," Dr. Gould concluded. "Some have the will and competence, but the institution remains underprepared. For Liberia to strengthen governance and safeguard its democratic promise, urgent reforms are essential."