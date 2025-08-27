Ghana: Korle Bu Staff to Enjoy Free Healthcare From September

From September 1, 2025, staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital will no longer be required to pay for healthcare services and subsequently apply for refunds.

They will, instead, be able to access care directly by presenting their staff ID cards.

The Chief Executive of the Hospital, Dr. Yakubu Seidu Adam, announced this during the Hospital's 2025 Midyear Performance Review held on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Adam described the initiative as a major step towards enhancing staff welfare while also strengthening the hospital's internal systems.

He further emphasised the importance of departments conducting daily and frequent revenue reconciliations to ensure transparency, efficiency, and prudent financial management.

According to him, revenue must be generated collectively and utilised collectively in order to sustain hospital operations and enhance staff welfare.

Commending staff for their dedication over the past months, the Chief Executive noted that the performance review was not only a time to reflect on achievements but also an opportunity to set priorities for the future.

He also outlined ongoing efforts to improve operations across the hospital, including renovation works, the introduction of systems to track procurement and resource utilisation, and additional training programmes to prepare staff for roles created through attrition.

Planned developments include the introduction of a biometric attendance system, the construction of a new Endoscopy Unit, and the upgrade of the hospital's MRI machine.

The review session featured presentations from various directorates of the hospital, including Nursing and Midwifery, Pharmacy, Medical Directorate, Administration, General Services, Human Resources, and Finance.

Each directorate highlighted its achievements, challenges, priorities, and next steps for the remainder of the year.