Liberia: Maryann Cheeseman School Graduates 139 Skilled Students

The Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology on Saturday held its 53rd Graduation Ceremony under the theme "Torch Bearers of Success," celebrating 139 graduates trained in technical and vocational disciplines.

Speaking on behalf of Keynote Speaker Hon. Musa Hassan Bility, Mr. James M. V. Yougie of the Citizen Movement for Change (CMC) commended the graduates for their perseverance, describing the occasion as a testimony of vision and determination. He urged them to transform their skills into opportunities for themselves, their families, and the country, stressing that Liberia stands on the brink of transformative change.

"You are the future leaders who must carry this nation forward with humanity, discipline, and courage," he said, calling for continued collaboration between institutions, government, and development partners to ensure Liberia's progress.

Serving as special Speaker, Dr. Adam M. Kyne, Senior Advisor to First Lady Madam Kartumu Boakai, emphasized her strong dedication to expanding TVET opportunities nationwide. He recalled his own contribution through the AM Kyne Resource Center, which provides annual scholarships to 5-10 young women at Maryann Cheeseman.

Dr. Kyne praised the graduates' achievements and appealed to visiting partners, including a U.S. representative, to strengthen collaboration with the institution. He urged stakeholders to support vocational education as a pathway for women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, and national development.

Looking to the future, Dr. Kyne expressed hopes of expanding programs at the Kyne Resource Center, including introducing new digital learning initiatives, and presented certificates of recognition to the school's hardworking teachers.

Delivering a special message on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Hon. Nathaniel K. Cisco Jr., Assistant Minister for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), described TVET as central to Liberia's human capital development strategy. He congratulated the Class of 2025 and encouraged them to use their skills as true "torch bearers of success."

Representing international partners, IECD Country Director, Mr. Guillaume Desjonqueres, reaffirmed his organization's commitment to supporting quality vocational training in Liberia.

In her address, Principal Mrs. Joyce Crayton praised the European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD) for constructing a modern cookery center and thanked the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for upgrading the Home Economics Department through the Youth Rising Project. She also expressed appreciation to William V.S. Tubman High School and the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) for their collaboration.

Mrs. Crayton encouraged the graduates to remain committed to lifelong learning, reminding them that "knowledge is power" and should be used to strengthen families, communities, and the nation. She also appealed for increased government and partner support to expand vocational trade shops across the country.

This year's graduating class included 65 graduates from the Food and Nutrition Department, 48 graduates from the Cosmetology Department, 14 graduates from the Tailoring Department, and 12 graduates from the Event and Interior Decoration Department

For over five decades, the Maryann Cheeseman School of Home Economics and Cosmetology has trained thousands of Liberians, equipping them with the skills needed to build livelihoods, contribute to their families, and strengthen Liberia's workforce.