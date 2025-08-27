West Africa: Waifem Equips Financial Leaders to Strengthens West Africa's Markets

The West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) successfully concluded its week-long regional course on Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) and Payment Systems in Monrovia, Liberia.

Held from August 18 to 22 at the Bella Cassa Hotel, the program brought together 40 participants from across West Africa, including representatives from central banks in Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia, as well as officials from securities commissions and finance ministries.

The closing ceremony marked the successful conclusion of an intensive five-day training program designed to equip participants with advanced knowledge and practical skills to strengthen financial market systems and payment infrastructure across the sub-region.

Representing WAIFEM Director General, Dr. Baba Y. Musa, who was unable to attend, Mr. Amadou S. Koora, Director of the Financial Sector Management Department, delivered the opening remarks on the organization's behalf. He praised the relevance and impact of the program, noting that the interactive sessions and exchange of ideas were key to its success.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For now, I am representing the Director General of WAIFEM, which is not a small name, and I am confident that this course was relevant, useful, and interesting,"Mr. Koora said."The knowledge you have gained, through experience sharing from facilitators and contributions from different angles relating to financial market infrastructure and payment systems, will greatly impact your performance when you return to your respective offices. You will come back as completely different professionals."

Mr. Koora emphasized the importance of participants acting as ambassadors for WAIFEM and sharing the lessons learned with colleagues who could not attend. "Organize a brief 15-20-minute training session for your staff and make all the materials available to them. This is your responsibility as representatives. Your colleagues may choose to take the opportunity or not, but you will have discharged your duty."

Representing Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi, Mr. Jackson S.W. Worlobah, Senior Advisor on Multilateral Relations, praised the participants' dedication and highlighted the strategic significance of financial market infrastructure in ensuring economic stability.

"Over the past days, you have strengthened your understanding of financial market dynamics and payment system operations, while also building professional networks that will support your work across the sub-region," Mr. Worlobah said. "The real value of this program will be measured by how you apply these lessons to strengthen your institutions and drive meaningful reforms. Robust financial market infrastructure is essential for economic growth, financial inclusion, and regional integration."

The week-long course covered a wide range of critical topics, including the structure of payment systems, authorization of payment products and services, central bank supervision and regulation, remittance systems, financial inclusion, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), capital market legal frameworks, and harmonization of payment and settlement systems across ECOWAS member states.

Experienced professionals from central banks and capital market institutions across the region facilitated the program, including Dr. Sento K. Amadiku and Mr. Kweme Opong from the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Aisha Olatiwon and Mrs. Temitote Akinfadeyi from the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Karamu Jawara from the Central Bank of The Gambia, and Mr. Abinbola Bolanle from the Nigerian Exchange Group.

During the sessions, participants identified several challenges hindering the development and supervision of FMIs and payment systems in West Africa. These included low public trust due to weak regulatory frameworks and poor consumer protection, fragmented banking and payment functions, suboptimal or outdated processing systems, unreliable internet and power infrastructure, limited collaboration among stakeholders, divergent national laws, lack of clear cross-border payment frameworks, and underdeveloped capital markets that constrained liquidity and investor confidence.

In response, participants recommended several strategies for improvement, including the implementation of a common payment infrastructure, strengthening legal and regulatory frameworks, harmonization of national payment system laws, enhanced cybersecurity measures, improved public awareness and financial literacy, adoption of resilient technology, and regional knowledge transfer from advanced jurisdictions such as Nigeria and Ghana.

They also highlighted the importance of sustainable debt utilization aligned with regional financial stability goals and recommended including the West African Capital Market Integration Commission (WAMIC) in future WAIFEM curricula to educate participants on regional initiatives.

"We are sincerely grateful to WAIFEM, our sponsoring institutions, the host country Liberia for its hospitality, and the facilitators for sharing their expertise,"said Mr. Angulu Bello, the Class Governor, during the presentation of the course communiqué. "We commit to applying the knowledge gained to strengthen our institutions and promote regional financial and economic integration."

The program also recognized Liberia's own progress in financial sector reforms, particularly in mobile money expansion, regulatory oversight, and plans for a national Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system. These initiatives were cited as examples of practical application of lessons learned in regional financial development.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in intensive discussions and practical exercises, gaining insights into policy, risk management, operational frameworks, and technological innovations essential for the smooth functioning of financial markets. They also explored strategies to enhance interoperability, cybersecurity, and consumer protection across the region, all critical elements in modernizing West African payment systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Business Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Closing the ceremony, Mr. Worlobah extended gratitude to all contributors, including WAIFEM staff, course facilitators, and hotel personnel, noting their roles in ensuring a seamless and successful program. He encouraged participants to remain connected and to continue sharing knowledge with peers across West Africa to build a secure, interoperable, and inclusive financial system.

The successful completion of the WAIFEM course in Monrovia underscores Liberia's growing role as a hub for financial sector capacity-building in West Africa. It reflects a continued commitment across the sub-region to strengthen financial market infrastructure, advance payment systems, and promote economic integration through collaborative learning and professional development.

"As you return to your respective countries and offices, carry with you not just the lessons of this course, but the spirit of cooperation and friendship that defines West Africa,"Mr.. Worlobah concluded. "Safe travels and may we all continue to champion progress in our financial systems."