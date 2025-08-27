Liberia: EU Launches 'Rise & Recycle' Competition to Empower Liberian Youth

The European Union Delegation in Liberia has launched the "Rise & Recycle 2025" competition, a three-stage event designed to empower young Liberians to transform waste into valuable products. This initiative aims to foster creative, sustainable solutions for managing plastic, metal, rubber, wood, and textile waste by inspiring participants to "think outside the box."

"We envision this competition as a foundation for broader collaborations with young people and future initiatives to advance environmental innovation in Liberia," the European Union (EU) delegation stated via email.

The launch of the competition comes at a critical time, as the world struggles to address a pervasive plastic pollution crisis. Globally, a staggering 300 million tons of plastic are produced annually, with only a small fraction--about 9%--being recycled. A large portion of this is single-use plastic, which accounts for an estimated 91% of all plastic produced. This has dire environmental consequences, with projections indicating that by 2050, our oceans could contain more plastic than fish. Researchers have found microplastics in air, water, soil, food, and even within the human body.

This global problem is keenly felt in Liberia, a nation with a young population where nearly 75% of citizens are under the age of 30. The country generates about 1.3 million kilograms of municipal solid waste daily, with 14% of it being single-use plastic. A major challenge is that an estimated 84.4% of this waste is not properly managed, leading to widespread pollution of waterways and the environment. The EU believes that empowering Liberia's youth is a key part of the solution.

"We share the belief that public awareness is stronger when it is built autonomously with the contribution of civil society and environmental education," the EU delegation explained. "The EU is confident that the introduction of creativity in recycling waste may have a considerable positive impact on the existing waste crisis, as well as potential job and income creation for the youth."

The "Rise & Recycle" competition is a tiered process designed to progressively challenge contestants' creativity and innovation. The use of AI-generated content is strictly prohibited, with automatic disqualification for any violation.

To enter, participants must submit a one-minute video via email. The video should explain their passion for environmental sustainability, their personal interpretation of recycling, and their innovative idea. The top 20 videos will be featured on the EU's social media channels, and the ten most engaging contestants, based on public feedback and other criteria, will advance.

The ten finalists will each create an original recycled masterpiece, such as a functional invention, upcycled product, or artistic creation. They will submit a video (up to 90 seconds) documenting their work. The projects will be judged on originality, effective use of recycled materials, environmental impact, and public engagement. The five most innovative projects with the strongest support will proceed to the final round.

The five finalists will develop a second, more advanced project to demonstrate their growth and increased impact. These projects will be exhibited at a live event at the EU Delegation, where finalists will present their work to a panel of expert judges. Winners will be chosen based on a combined score from the judges and public voting on social media.

The top three winners will be formally recognized. They will work as interns for three months with an EU-partnered environmental organization, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Evergreen Recycling Institute. The first winner will receive a tablet, a certificate, and a radio and social media interview. The second and third-place winners will each receive a phone and a certificate.

The EU is one of Liberia's largest donors in the environment and forestry sectors. Their projects, including the Leh Go Green project, implemented by UNDP and the Liberia Forestry Development Authority (FDA), received an investment of €4.68 million, the PROBIA--Protecting Biodiversity through Law Enforcement and Community-Led Initiatives.

This €1.5 million initiative is supporting conservation efforts, the One Landscape: One Vision - Enabling all stakeholders to achieve sustainability for people, forest, and wildlife in the Wologizi-Wonegizi-Ziama landscape with a €2.6 million. Under the EU PAPFor program, the transboundary initiative focuses on the Wologizi-Wonegizi-Ziama (WWZ) landscape in Liberia and Guinea, and the Liberia Fisheries Governance Project, which is funded by a EUR 938,372. This project aims to boost governance, transparency, and accountability in the fisheries sector.

The EU has also supported waste management in Liberia. Their project "Delivering Climate Resilient Solid Waste Management Services in Greater Monrovia through Community-Based Enterprises" provided a US$3 million revolving loan to twenty-one Community-Based Enterprises, and one to solve Monrovia's trash crisis.

An investigation by New Narratives and the Daily Observer revealed that the project managed by the UK-based charity Cities Alliance failed to solve the trash crisis. The EU delegation acknowledged this past failure, noting that its current focus is on building public awareness and fostering innovation directly with civil society.

"We remain committed to advancing sustainable environmental management, including waste reduction and recycling, through collaborative programs," the EU affirmed, highlighting its shift toward a new strategy for tackling Liberia's environmental challenges.

The launch of the competition comes at a time when delegates from around the world and negotiators at this year's plastic treaty talks, held from August 5-14, 2025, in Geneva, were unable to finalise a legally binding global treaty to end plastic pollution.

This resolution was enacted in 2022 by the UN Environment Assembly, in its 5th session, which adopted a resolution to create a legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution. The resolution mandated the UN Environment Programme to convene an International Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop an international legally binding instrument (ILBI) on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

The primary goal of the Geneva talks was to finalize the text of a legally binding treaty. However, delegates were unable to reach a consensus on core issues that have created a deadlock throughout the negotiations.

Through its Rise to Recycle competition, subject to continued support and success, the EU aim to make the Rise to Recycle competition an annual initiative to not only engage youth, but also address Liberia's waste management crisis.

"By maintaining and expanding this platform, we aim to consistently engage young innovators in developing practical solutions to plastic pollution and other environmental challenges. This recurring competition will foster sustained awareness, innovation, and community involvement in tackling Liberia's waste management issues."