Liberia: Empowering Liberia's Emerging Creatives

"Impact Academy is recognized as a vital foundation for emerging creatives," said Emeka Emmanuel Obiamiwe, Founder and CEO of Impact Academy Incorporated, at the conclusion of a six-week creative arts bootcamp designed to inspire and equip young Liberian talent.

Held in Monrovia and closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, the Arts4Change Creative Arts Bootcamp offered an unforgettable experience for 37 youth aged 4 to 24.

With vibrant showcases in music, visual arts, spoken word, fashion design, and traditional dance, students demonstrated their growth in a program that blended artistic exploration with technical skill-building.

"This intensive training equips budding artists with crucial insights needed to flourish," said Mr. Obiamiwe.

"From understanding the art market to mastering professional presentation and packaging techniques, the bootcamp is a steppingstone toward building sustainable creative careers."

Recognizing the gap in formal creative training across Liberia, the bootcamp prioritized students from low-income schools, with over 70% attending tuition-free. Notably, half of the participants were young women--a reflection of the Academy's commitment to inclusive access and empowerment for girls.

A Foundation for Lifelong Impact

Each day began with morning devotionals and motivational sessions, followed by hands-on classes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The curriculum was thoughtfully developed in collaboration with professional trainers, laying the groundwork for future after-school programs and year-round offerings.

"I've seen the children grow passionate about the arts in such a short time, and I am proud of them," said Eliza P. Kollie, Executive Director of Impact Academy.

"This is just the beginning, the foundation has been laid; we are about to launch our after-school programs, and now they can begin to master their craft."

Student feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. One participant shared: "I had some experience with piano before, but Impact Academy changed everything. I finally understand the keys and how to position my fingers properly."

Another added "I used to hold chords in the usual way, but now I understand the basics of the keyboard so much better."

Looking Ahead the Academy now looks to deepen its mission through partnerships with Mwetana Consulting and Technology Group and Starz University, aiming to integrate technology and innovation into future offerings and create a robust STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education model for Liberia.

In closing, Mr. Obiamiwe expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents and guardians -thank you for trusting us with your children. To our team-your dedication made this vision a reality and to our sponsors and supporters-this would not have been possible without you."

Special thanks were extended to NASSCORP for their generous sponsorship; Cathy Eastman, Advisor to the Arts4Change initiative; T. Nelson Williams and Maisie Dunbar for training the trainers and offering their steadfast support; Bishop Wollo Belleh for his spiritual guidance; the Daily Observer for their valued media partnership; and Madam Jewel Howard Taylor for graciously providing the Jewel Starfish Foundation office as the venue for the camp as well as all the donors locally and from the Diaspora.

The Impact Academy team included Eliza Pajibo Kollie-Executive Director, Catherine Williams-Creative Director, Bobby Tamba-Guitar Instructor, Inez Gbassie, Spoken Word & Poetry instructor, Pearl M. Anderson-Fashion Design Instructor, Frank Hinsch, Vocal & Piano Instructor, Elken Gondea-Piano Instructor, Zoebanjay Cultural Troupe- Traditional Dance Ensemble.