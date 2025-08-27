East Africa: Broken Promise, Fragile Peace: Fallacy of Pretoria Peace Agreement, Regional Repercussions

Addis Abeba — In November 2022, Ethiopia's federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed an accord to end two years of a war that was, by many counts, the deadliest of the 21st century. Modest estimates suggest that as many as 800,000 Tigrayans perished. Tens of thousands of women and girls were subjected to systematic sexual violence by Ethiopian, Eritrean, and Amhara armed forces. Foreign-supplied UAVs from China, the UAE, Turkey, Iran, and Israel turned the region into a laboratory for testing advanced weaponry, deployed with no common cause beyond the cynical calculus of realpolitik. Its trench warfare and mass infantry advances evoked the battlefields of Verdun and the Somme more than those of El Fasher or Pokrovsk today.

Signed in Pretoria in November 2022, the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) between Ethiopia's federal government and the TPLF ended the fighting. Yet, as the TPLF has fragmented into rival blocs, ensnared by the converging interests of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Tigray's crisis lingers. Both leaders--accused of war crimes as erstwhile allies during the invasion of Tigray--have now turned on each other, their Nobel Prize-winning 2019 rapprochement in tatters.

Both countries are now ensnared in a perilous cycle of hostile rhetoric and military posturing. Eritrea's nationwide mobilization earlier this year, including the mass call-up of reservists, coupled with Ethiopia's repeated announcements of military buildup, has heightened widespread anxiety. In this volatile environment, even a minor misstep could escalate into full-scale war. Precedent in the Horn of Africa suggests that once mobilization begins, inertia is often easier to sustain than to reverse. With multiple armed actors operating in such close proximity, the potential for miscalculation or provocation by political spoilers is dangerously high.

Mistrust lingers, with both countries exchanging accusations at the United Nations amid rising tensions. Eritrea has alleged that the Ethiopian government sent diplomatic communications to the UN Secretary-General and "several Heads of State and Government," citing "repeated provocations" and "infringements on Ethiopian sovereign and territorial integrity." Eritrea described these actions as part of a broader effort "to rationalize and ignite conflict."

Ethiopia, in turn, has accused Eritrea--which was excluded from the Pretoria talks--of maintaining "unrelenting cooperation and coordination between a faction of the TPLF" and "other armed groups under their tutelage to undertake major offensive operations during the upcoming rainy season." In a letter addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos condemned Eritrea's "territorial occupation," "repeated provocations," and its support for subversive groups, describing these actions as clear violations of international law.

Tragedy of "peace" that wasn't

The Pretoria Agreement, reached after the TPLF sued for peace under siege-induced famine, briefly stirred hopes for peace and recovery. Brokered under the joint auspices of the African Union, IGAD, and U.S. envoy Mike Hammer, the agreement's security-first logic reflected the familiar shortcomings of contemporary peacemaking. By failing to address the conflict's root causes, omitting accountability, excluding critical actors, and embedding power asymmetries in ambiguous implementation, Pretoria ensured its own fragility. Tigray's deprivation today is not incidental. By conflating a cessation of hostilities with "peace," the Pretoria accord enabled the federal government to sustain attritional conditions in the region.

Firstly, the Pretoria agreement treated only the symptoms of war while skirting its underlying drivers, foremost among them the federal government's push for hyper-centralized rule. Since taking office in 2018, Prime Minister Abiy has steadily eroded the autonomy of Ethiopia's federal constituents, weakening local institutions and subverting the constitutionally enshrined right of federal subjects to self-government. Rather than addressing this centralism-federalism fault line, the peace deal deferred to the vague formula of a "return to constitutional order," sidelining substantive debate on power-sharing, federal guarantees, and Tigrayan grievances.

The federal government's creation of the Tigray Interim Administration (TIA), tasked with implementing Addis Abeba's restoration of authority in Tigray, has further strained the already acrimonious relationship between Ethiopia's center and periphery. The TIA's mandate is too weak to command regional legitimacy and too ill-defined to clarify how the TPLF might be reintegrated into Ethiopia's political system.

Secondly, the agreement made no provision for accountability or transitional justice, despite reports by human rights groups such as Amnesty International indicating Eritrean forces committed "war crimes and possible crimes against humanity" in Tigray months after the peace truce. In addition, the U.S. Department of State's 2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for Ethiopia cites "widespread killings of civilians, mass forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, rape and other forms of violence against women and girls, looting, and destruction of property" committed by Amhara militias and allied groups in western Tigray. The omission of any mandate for investigation or redress tacitly extends impunity to perpetrators, denies justice to survivors, and entrenches cycles of mistrust and collective punishment. Instead of fostering reconciliation, the Pretoria agreement has reinforced the very dynamics of violence it sought to end.

Thirdly, the Pretoria peace deal was profoundly exclusionary. Perpetrators such as Eritrea's leadership and Amhara militias, along with victims from Tigrayan civil society, were sidelined from the negotiations. With no stake in the outcome, Eritrean and Amhara actors retained both impunity and incentive to spoil the process. For the federal government, this dynamic has snowballed into the Fano insurgency in Amhara and heightened tensions with Eritrea, framed around Addis Abeba's economic imperative of securing access to the Red Sea. Moreover, by excluding Tigrayan civil society from participation, the Pretoria accord marginalized local agency and concentrated power in the TPLF's political and military elite, leaving the agreement with a profound legitimacy deficit.

Finally, by hinging on "good-faith" implementation, the Pretoria accord lacks necessary enforcement mechanisms. Key provisions--including territorial restoration, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and post-war reconstruction for damage exceeding $28 billion--have seen negligible progress at best. Disarmament and demobilization clauses also remain unfulfilled. Despite the target to rehabilitate 75,000 ex-combatants in Tigray by June 2025, Ethiopia's National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) revealed that only 45,000 have reintegrated so far, while over 200,000 former combatants have not received demobilization packages. Wounded veterans still lack basic rehabilitation services, and security guarantees for Tigrayan civilians are absent.

Crisis by attrition

The post-Pretoria tendency to consign the Tigray war to the past tense dangerously obscures realities on the ground. Regional officials reveal that more than 40% of Tigray remains under the control of Eritrean forces or Amhara militias. Moreover, sexual violence, political killings, enforced disappearances, and systematic destruction of livelihoods persist, obstructing Tigrayan aspirations for political agency and entrenching subordination as a fait accompli.

According to recent data, more than 800,000 IDPs are trapped in swollen camps. The Pretoria agreement placed the federal government in charge of repatriation--"when the security situation allows"--a cruel irony, given its role in the displacement. Towns like Shire, Axum, Adwa, and Adigrat now host populations up to three times their prewar size, overwhelmed by Tigrayans displaced from occupied border areas. In addition, increasing numbers risk their lives at sea in attempts to reach Europe and the Middle East.

As Med-Or Foundation's Emanuele Rossi wrote, "[Tigray's] hunger is becoming a tactical device that thrives on invisibility." This year, despite its humanitarian distress, Ethiopia has received only 6.7% of a pared-down $612 million UN appeal, while aid from Washington remains at a standstill.

Ethiopia-Eritrea tug of war

Both Abiy and Isaias view Tigray--straddling their shared border and still hosting a standing army--as a critical battleground, control of which could decisively shape the outcome of any future war. Yet, calls for dialogue and the full implementation of the Pretoria Agreement remain unmet, leaving the TPLF divided into rival camps. Debretsion Gebremichael's faction has accused Getachew Reda--the former president of the TIA--of aligning too closely with Addis Abeba and endorsing what it sees as the flawed Pretoria framework. Tensions reached a peak in March, when Getachew suspended several senior commanders, prompting Debretsion's faction to seize control of administrative offices in several cities and towns across the region, including the mayor's office in Mekelle.

Backed into a strategic corner, the TPLF insists it is willing to work with any actor prepared to safeguard Tigray's security interests. Speaking at a ceremony in Hawzen on 22 June 2025, marking the 37th anniversary of the region's martyrs, Debretsion Gebremichael, Chairperson of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), reaffirmed the party's commitment to strengthening "the people-to-people relations developing between the peoples of Tigray and Eritrea." He further underscored that similar efforts would be undertaken to cultivate "similar relations" with other neighboring communities. Asmara has sought to exploit this opening, allegedly courting elements within the TPLF as a hedge against Addis Abeba. The federal government's gamble on legitimacy now risks creating the very outcome it most fears: an alliance between the TPLF and Eritrea's leadership.

Tigray's crisis unfolds amid Addis Abeba's drive for unimpeded sea access, a self-declared existential imperative that has placed Eritrea squarely in Abiy's strategic crosshairs. Against this backdrop, the political and security situation in Tigray is, as put by Alexander Rondos, co-chair of the Red Sea Study Group at the U.S. Institute of Peace, "dry tinder awaiting a spark that could ignite an interstate war between Ethiopia and Eritrea."

While Horn of Africa analyst René Lefort suggests that Abiy's domestic entanglements in Oromia and Amhara may delay escalation, Pretoria's unfulfilled terms keep the embers of conflict alive. Renewed war in Tigray will certainly not remain confined to the region. The blast radius of an Ethiopia-Eritrea confrontation would engulf the Horn of Africa, fanning the flames of Sudan's crisis next door and inviting foreign actors eager to exploit war's political marketplace.

Amid a global pattern in which diplomatic norms are subordinate to expansionist ambition, sustained international pressure on Ethiopia to, at the very least, properly implement the Pretoria Agreement--long a demand of Tigrayans--is essential. At the same time, Tigray's political elite must resist becoming pawns in a wider regional contest.

From there, Eritrean and Amhara actors must be drawn into a diplomatic framework that allows Tigrayan civil society to lead a renewed track that prioritizes justice, repatriation, and reconstruction. Anything short of this will all but guarantee renewed conflict. AS

Editor's Note: William N. Robinson is a political analyst, researcher, and consultant specializing in security, governance, and political economy. He works with a Horn of Africa-based war and human rights monitoring organization and holds research fellowships with policy institutes in the Middle East and New Zealand. He can be reached at [email protected]