Rwanda: Three RDF Officers Remanded in Defence Ministry Air-Ticket Case

26 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

A military tribunal in Kigali has ordered a 30-day remand for three Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers who are suspected of being involved in the misuse of the Ministry of Defence's account to illegally purchase air-tickets.

The case which has been in court since mid-August, involves 28 defendants including three RDF officers, two Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) officers, and several civilians, including sports journalists.

The tickets in question were reportedly linked to APR FC's continental matches against Egypt's Pyramids FC in August last year and Tanzania's Azam FC.

In an earlier hearing which was held in camera on August 13, the suspects pleaded not guilty and asked the court for bail. However, pronouncing its decision on Tuesday, August 26, the tribunal remanded the RDF officers.

The remanded individuals are Major Vincent Murigande, Captain Peninah Umurungi, and Peninah Umutoni. The court cited reasonable grounds to maintain their detention as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, 25 other suspects, including RCS officers CSP Hillary Sengabo and CSP Olive Mukantabana, journalists Reagan 'Rugaju' Ndayishimiye and Ricard Ishimwe, and former journalist Mucyo 'Antha' Biganiro, were granted bail.

The tribunal ruled that there were insufficient grounds linking them to the offences, and therefore, their trial will proceed while they are out of custody.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.