Rwanda: Three RDF Officers Remanded in Defence Ministry Air-Ticket Case

A military tribunal in Kigali has ordered a 30-day remand for three Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officers who are suspected of being involved in the misuse of the Ministry of Defence's account to illegally purchase air-tickets.

The case which has been in court since mid-August, involves 28 defendants including three RDF officers, two Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) officers, and several civilians, including sports journalists.

The tickets in question were reportedly linked to APR FC's continental matches against Egypt's Pyramids FC in August last year and Tanzania's Azam FC.

In an earlier hearing which was held in camera on August 13, the suspects pleaded not guilty and asked the court for bail. However, pronouncing its decision on Tuesday, August 26, the tribunal remanded the RDF officers.

The remanded individuals are Major Vincent Murigande, Captain Peninah Umurungi, and Peninah Umutoni. The court cited reasonable grounds to maintain their detention as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, 25 other suspects, including RCS officers CSP Hillary Sengabo and CSP Olive Mukantabana, journalists Reagan 'Rugaju' Ndayishimiye and Ricard Ishimwe, and former journalist Mucyo 'Antha' Biganiro, were granted bail.

The tribunal ruled that there were insufficient grounds linking them to the offences, and therefore, their trial will proceed while they are out of custody.