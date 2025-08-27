Rwanda: Rusine Back to Stage With 'From Dude to Dad' Comedy Show

Rwandan comedian and radio personality Patrick Rusine is set to bring laughter back to the stage with the second edition of his signature show, Inkuru ya Rusine, this time under the theme "From Dude to Dad".

The comedy special, set for August 30 at the French Institute culture hub in Rugando, will mark Rusine's first major performance since becoming a father to his son, Owen Mael Ntwali.

The show will also feature performances from fellow comedians Michael Sengazi, Babu Joe, and one more yet to be announced. Fellow media personality Anita Pendo will be the DJ for the night.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the show, Rusine explained that his comedy concept has always been drawn from his personal experiences.

"I draw inspiration from my own life. I have lived through moments that are too funny not to share. Comedy is my biggest passion, and I owe my fans the best of it," he said.

Unlike the first edition, which focused more broadly on his life stories, this year's performance will zoom in on his new role as a young father.

"This time it's all about my life as a young dad--the funny, crazy, and challenging moments I have been through, which are totally different from my first show," he said.

For comedy lovers, the comedian promised a night filled with energy and authenticity. "Non-stop laughs and real-life stories from the last 2.5 years," he said.

Rusine, known for his "drunk-inspired" jokes, has been active in the Rwandan comedy scene since 2021. Rusine and wife, Iryn Nizra Uwase shared the news with their fans on welcoming their first child on September 11, 2024.