Malawi: MRA Police Storm Aford Leader Enock Chihana's Home Over Tax Dispute

Officials from the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), accompanied by police officers, on Tuesday stormed the Area 9 home of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enock Chihana in Lilongwe.

According to one of Chihana's aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the officers said they had come regarding a tax issue linked to AFORD-branded clothing imported into the country.

"They told me they came with a warrant, but I did not see it. They claimed that taxes paid on AFORD T-shirts were too low," said the aide. "I told them Mr. Chihana is not at home, so they could not be allowed inside."

Reports indicate that the imported items entered Malawi through the Dedza Border Post, but records allegedly show that some duties may have been evaded.

At the time of writing, Chihana's residence remained locked. However, neighbors and onlookers suggested that he might still be inside.