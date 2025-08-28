Rwanda-Mozambique Ties Evolve From Security to Multi-Sector Cooperation

The relations between Mozambique and Rwanda have largely been viewed in terms of military cooperation as Rwanda has, for the past four years, played a key role in helping the southern African country fight Islamic State terrorists in its Cabo Delgado Province.

However, the two countries also share ties in various areas, from trade and investment, where a joint permanent commission has been established to identify opportunities, to diplomatic relations, with both countries opening embassies in each other's capitals.

In this article, The New Times examines the growing relations between the two countries:

Trade, investment ties

In 2021, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Mozambique's investment and export promotion agency (APIEX) signed an agreement to spur economic growth through joint trade and investment initiatives.

The deal aimed at facilitating private sectors to implement different investment projects in both countries. Some of the highlighted potential areas of interest include Agriculture and Agro-processing, infrastructure, energy, and tourism among others.

In 2023, a two-day Rwanda-Mozambique Business Forum took place in Kigali as business leaders from both countries explored ways to best tap into business opportunities in their respective countries.

A 23-member delegation of business leaders from Mozambique's investment and export promotion agency, APIEX, representing sectors including mining, ICT, energy, gas, and infrastructure, came to Rwanda for the business forum, the first official mission of its kind from Maputo.

Diplomatic expansion

The past five years has seen Rwanda and Mozambique raise their diplomatic relations with the establishment of high commissions in each country. Rwanda established its high commission in Mozambique in 2019, and Mozambique did the same in Kigali in 2022.

Visa waivers

In 2022, Rwanda and Mozambique signed an agreement exempting holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements. According to the foreign affairs ministry, the deal was rooted in the strong bilateral ties between the two countries. It sought to promote free movement and deepen cooperation.

Military cooperation

Since 2022, at the request of the Mozambican government, Rwanda has deployed forces from the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP) to Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique, to help combat ISIS-linked terrorism and insecurity.

In collaboration with Mozambican Forces, Rwandan troops fought and dislodged the terror groups from several towns including their main bases in Mocimboa da Praia and other localities that include among others Awasse, Palma, Quionga, Chinda, Mbau, Mpalanganha, Tete, Njama, Quelimane, and Siri.

High-level ties

Rwanda and Mozambique also enjoy strong ties, strengthened by various high-level visits, specifically presidential ones. In August 2019, President Paul Kagame attended the signing of the Peace Accord between the Mozambican government and Renamo, a former rebel movement. He later attended former President Filipe Nyusi's swearing-in in January 2020. President Nyusi also visited Rwanda in December 2019 during the ICASA Conference.

In 2022, President Paul Kagame travelled to Mozambique for a 1-day working visit.