Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Tells Zanu-PF Local Government Dept to Work With Councils On Industrial Land Allocation

28 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zanu PF's local government department must work with local authorities to ensure that people get land for industrial and manufacturing hubs.

Mnangagwa was addressing the 386th ordinary session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare this Wednesday.

The government recently imposed a moratorium on private acquisition of State land for commercial or residential purposes to restore order and curb rampant corruption in Zimbabwe's land and property sector.

The announcement, made by Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, stopped all claims by individuals or entities purporting to have "discovered" State land for allocation.

"Our people, including those in the diaspora, must be encouraged to invest in rural areas in our quest to modernise and industrialise every part of our country.

"The department of Local Government within the party should ensure that local authorities come to the table and avail opportunities and land for the development of industries and manufacturing hubs.

"As we carry out the work of our party and government, communities must be kept alive to the centrality of agriculture to broad-based empowerment and national prosperity," Mnangagwa said.

He added, "Under our Government, Zimbabweans are being facilitated to continue developing value chains and create new industries across all the sectors of the economy, riding on innovation, science and technology development.

Speaking of the recently launched 'Productivity Booster Kit Programme', in Mashonaland Central Province, Mnangagwa said this project must be rolled out countrywide to allow communities to leverage the country's comparative advantages, leaving no one behind.

"The Productivity Booster Kit Programme should see us accelerating sustainable development, rural industrialisation and increasing the adoption of smart agriculture practices, to spur agro-processing and boost food security."

He commended youth and women, saying these must never be trapped in a vicious cycle of dependency.

"We must never allow the youth and young people, as well as the women of our country, to be trapped in a vicious cycle of dependency," the ruling party's First Secretary stated.

