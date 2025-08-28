Zimbabwe: Gruesome Murders Send Norton Into Panic As MP Tsvangirai Calls for Immediate Investigations

28 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

IN the aftermath of the discovery of mutilated bodies in Norton recently, legislator Richard Tsvangirai has demanded speedy investigations into the gruesome murders.

Norton was shaken to the core when the mutilated body of a man, Patrice Chipaumire, was discovered on Monday, before another, that of Jack Gedion, was found on Tuesday in disturbing circumstances.

The images of the bodies have since circulated on social media, with widespread speculation that they might be linked to ritual killings.

In a statement, Tsvangirai called for quick investigations into the murders that have sent Norton into a state of panic.

"I share in the deep sorrow and shock these events have caused. My heartfelt condolences go to the families who have lost their loved ones under such painful circumstances.

"Please know that your grief is our grief, and you are not alone during this time. I have visited the bereaved families to offer my support and solidarity, and I will continue to walk with them through this difficult period.

"I have also spoken with law enforcement authorities and investigations are currently ongoing. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done. We will not rest until answers are found and those responsible are held accountable," said Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai also urged for an increase in police patrols in Norton to prevent any recurrence of such tragedies.

"I further call for intensified police patrols in the area to reassure residents and enhance community safety. To the people of Norton, I urge you to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement during late hours.

"I know fear and uncertainty weigh heavily on us, but let us not lose our sense of community. Let us watch over one another, support the grieving, and remain calm as investigations unfold," said Tsvangirai.

