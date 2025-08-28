Congo-Kinshasa: Is the M23, Together With the Twirwaneho Militia, Aiming to Advance Into Katanga?

Kinshasa — "The goal of the M23 is to advance from the Ruzizi plains to then conquer Katanga and thus gain complete control of the main Congolese mines," missionary sources in South Jivu province, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, tell Fides.

The observers note that fighters of the "Wazalendo" militia, which supports the Congolese regular army (FARDC), are fighting with soldiers of the Twirwaneho militia. The latter are trying to capture the villages of Kageregere and Muranvia, before joining forces with the M23 rebels, who are approaching the city of Uvira from another direction. Both groups consist predominantly of Banyamulenge Tutsis (Congolese of Rwandan origin) and are supported by the Rwandan government. "If these two armed groups were to join forces in the Ruzizi Plain, they could advance from there to Katanga, the 'treasure trove of the DRC' due to its rich copper and cobalt deposits, and thus seize the largest mineral deposits in eastern Congo," observers explain. The M23 already controls large parts of North and South Kivu provinces, including their respective capitals, Goma and Bukavu. Both provinces are rich in natural resources. If the M23, with the support of the Twirwaneho militias and their Burundian allies, the "Red Tabara," controls the Ruzizi Plain, the way would be clear for them to conquer Katanga as well.

Despite the recent peace agreements signed in Washington between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda (see June 27, 2025) and the peace talks between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 in Doha, Qatar (see Fides, August 19, 2025), insecurity persists in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The population of the villages in South Kivu," according to the latest report by the local human rights organization ACMEJ, sent to Fides, "is not informed of the results of the ongoing negotiations in Doha, Qatar, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23, and in Washington, USA, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda." "What they are experiencing is a situation of increasing insecurity in the cities of Bukavu and Goma, as well as in the areas and villages under M23 control: civilians are being kidnapped and reported missing, and no one has the right to inquire about their fate without being threatened with death," the report continues, citing as an example twelve young residents of the village of Kamanyola who were arrested on August 2 after a meeting with a delegation of the M23 and its Rwandan allies, which had traveled from Bukavu to encourage young people to participate in military training sessions in the provincial capital. "To date, neither their relatives nor their families have any information about them," ACMEJ explains.

To make matters worse, clashes broke out in Uvira between Wazalendo groups and soldiers of the Congolese army (FARDC) between August 25 and 26. This allegedly happened after the regular military set up checkpoints in the area and imposed a toll on the local population.