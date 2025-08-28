South Africa: Bishop Mwakhwawa Raises Alarm - Lack of Educational Opportunities Encourages Early Marriage

Lilongwe — "Mchinji is one of the districts with a high rate of young marriages, and as the Catholic Church, we consider this a matter of great concern in our Archdiocese," said Bishop Vincent Frederick Mwakhwawa during Sunday Mass at St. Joseph's Parish in Ludzi, during which he administered the sacrament of Confirmation to 320 boys and girls from the Ludzi and Zulu areas. On this occasion, the bishop also highlighted the persistent lack of secondary schools in rural areas of Mchinji district.

The lack of educational facilities is one of the factors contributing to high rates of early marriage and teenage pregnancy. "Without addressing the pressing problems in education, poverty will increase, which can be an obstacle to the human and social development of the community," added Bishop Mwakhwawa, who also visited St. Anne's Parish in Guilleme in Mchinji District.

The spokesperson for the Ludzi Parish, Gibson Makoza, echoed the appeal of the Auxiliary Bishop of Lilongwe and thanked the bishop for his presence and for bringing to light a problem that many parents complain about. He announced that various initiatives are currently being explored to support young people and their holistic development.

The parish of St. Joseph (Ludzi) comprises four districts, 95 small Christian communities, and 26 chapels scattered in the most peripheral areas.