Ethiopian Journalists Caught Between Severe Safety Threats, Political Pressure and Ethical Dilemmas - New Study

Addis Abeba — A new research by the Fojo Media Institute, authored by researcher Terje Skjerdal, has revealed Ethiopia as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, with high levels of political interference and threats to professional autonomy.

According to the study, part of the global Worlds of Journalism Study (WJS) conducted in 2023-24 with 363 Ethiopian journalists, 26.7% said they had been arrested, detained or imprisoned at least occasionally in the past five years, compared to a global average of 3.7%. Surveillance was also widespread, with 46% reporting being monitored, while hacking or blocking of media websites and social media accounts was reported by 38.6%. Sexual harassment was also a significant concern, reported twice as often in private media than in state outlets. "Ethiopia features as one of the five most worrisome countries on safety indicators," the report concluded.

The findings on the deteriorating safety of journalists echo a separate 2024 Journalists' Safety Assessment Report by International Media Support (IMS), which documented at least 43 cases of journalists arrested, imprisoned or kidnapped in Ethiopia last year. That assessment, based on interviews with 60 journalists, warned that media safety is being "increasingly threatened," with intimidation, detention and harassment carried out by both state and non-state actors. Journalists working in conflict-affected regions such as Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz were found to face the greatest risks.

Adding to the rising concerns is recent cases of abduction and forced disappearances faced by three Ethiopian journalists.

The latest report the Fojo Media Institute, which drew the participation of 363 responders comprised of media outlets from state owned (both federal and regional), private, community, international correspondents and freelance media professionals, also point to intensifying political influence in the newsroom. Journalists from both state and private outlets reported strong pressure from government officials, with Ethiopia ranking second only to Turkey in perceived government interference. "Political pressure is felt across all positions in the newsroom," the report states, adding that censorship and influence by the military have also increased since the previous survey published in 2017 on data collected between March 2013 and September 2015.

Inside the newsroom, editorial policy and ownership remain the strongest influences, with journalists in private media reporting even higher dependence on policy guidelines than those in state media. Self-censorship also ranked high, placing Ethiopia among the top countries where journalists constrain themselves due to external pressure.

On ethics, the study found a growing preference for absolutist ethics - the belief that journalists should always adhere to professional codes regardless of context. However, Ethiopian journalists also rank among the highest globally in embracing situationist ethics, or the view that ethical decisions depend on circumstances, reflecting the restricted media freedom environment.

When it comes to professional identity, Ethiopian journalists continue to define themselves as "nation-builders" and "solutions-oriented" rather than critical watchdogs. Supporting national development, advocating peace and tolerance, and pointing to solutions were rated far more important than scrutinizing those in power.

The watchdog role was rated weak overall, but outlets such as Addis Standard and Mekelle FM 104.4 were singled out in the study as placing greater emphasis on monitoring and scrutinizing those in power. In contrast, state-owned outlets such as The Ethiopian Herald and Ethiopian News Agency were identified as prioritizing the promotion of government policy.

Overall, the report warns that Ethiopian journalists are working under severe threats to safety, limited press freedom, and high political interference, while balancing complex ethical choices and a professional role more oriented towards national development than critical inquiry.