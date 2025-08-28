Zimbabwe: Back-to-Back Tragedies Rock Norton As Police Probe Katanga Deaths

The Norton community has been left reeling after two bodies were discovered in Katanga under disturbing circumstances within two days.

The first victim, Patrice Chipaumire was found on Monday while the body of Jack Gedion was discovered the following morning in the same area.

Both deaths have sparked outrage and fear among residents.

Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirayi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families describing the events as "deeply painful."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"To the families who have lost their loved ones under such painful circumstances, please know that your grief is our grief, and you are not alone during this time. I have visited the bereaved families to offer my support and solidarity, and I will continue to walk with them through this difficult period," he said.

Tsvangirayi confirmed that police are investigating the deaths and called for justice to be delivered swiftly.

"Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. We will not rest until answers are found and those responsible are held accountable," he said further urging intensified police patrols in Katanga to restore community confidence.

The MP also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and cautious.

"I know fear and uncertainty weigh heavily on us, but let us not lose our sense of community. Let us watch over one another, support the grieving, and remain calm as investigations unfold," he said.

The police are yet to release further details surrounding the death