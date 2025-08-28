South Africa: EFF Leader Malema Found Guilty of Hate Speech - South African News Briefs - August 28, 2025

Julius Malema Found Guilty of Hate Speech for 'Kill' Remarks

The Equality Court has found Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema guilty of hate speech for remarks he made at a party rally in Cape Town in 2022, reports EWN. The court said that by telling someone never to be scared to kill, Malema was inciting harm and violence. His remarks stem from an altercation between parents at Brackenfell High School in Cape Town and EFF members in 2020. In response, the EFF rejected the judgment, calling it an attack on democratic space and arguing that Malema's words were stripped of political and historical context. The party said it has instructed its lawyers to appeal.

Witness Alleges Drug Dealer Masterminded Lusikisiki Massacre

The trial of six men accused of killing 18 people in Lusikisiki continued at the Mthatha High Court, where witness Sikho Sinqina alleged that the first accused, Mzukisi Ndamase, was a drug dealer and the mastermind behind the massacre, reports SABC News. Sinqina claimed Ndamase once tried to recruit him to kill a state witness after his uncle, who worked for Ndamase, died. He said their communication started in 2021 and ended in 2023 when Ndamase allegedly ordered him to carry out the killing. Ndamase, who is representing himself, denied the allegations after being asked by the court to respond. Proceedings were adjourned after Sinqina said that he was tired, with his testimony set to continue the following day. Ndamase faces 24 charges in total.

Somerset West Taxi Rank Reopens After Deadly Violence

Operations have resumed at the Somerset West taxi rank after a 24-hour police shutdown following deadly taxi violence in Cape Town, reports EWN. At least five people were killed and nine were injured in shootings linked to a feud between rival taxi associations CATA and CODETA over routes between Somerset West, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha. Talks to resolve the conflict collapsed on Wednesday after the associations failed to reach a mutually agreed-upon agreement. CODETA maintains that it holds the valid permit for the contested routes, while CATA disputes this. CATA and CODETA are expected to resume talks soon to end the bloodbath.

