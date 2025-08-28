Zimbabwe: Former Cabinet Minister Survives Brutal Attack, Assailant Jailed Four Years

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

A former Cabinet minister has survived a violent assault in Binga after being attacked by two men, one of whom has now been jailed for attempted murder.

The Regional Court in Hwange sentenced 46-year-old Samson Siazuza to four years in prison after he stabbed and beat former minister Joel Gabuza during an altercation on 5 June 2025 at Siamwake Village, under Chief Pashu.

Prosecutors told the court that Siazuza and an accomplice who remains at large accused Gabuza of having an affair with a local woman, Rumbidzai Munsaika.

Acting on suspicion, the pair dragged the former minister from his vehicle, stabbed him in the right eye with a homemade knife and struck him repeatedly with logs.

Gabuza sustained severe head injuries and deep cuts before being rushed to Mpilo Hospital where doctors managed to save his life.

Police later recovered the knife and logs used in the assault while the hunt continues for the alleged accomplice identified as Smart Sipu.

The court initially imposed a six-year jail term on Siazuza with two years suspended leaving an effective sentence of four years.

