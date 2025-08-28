Zimbabwe: Mliswa Freed On Bail Amid Mining, Cyber-Bullying Charges

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been released on US$300 bail after spending two nights in police custody, a Karoi magistrate ruled on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old outspoken politician is facing three charges namely prospecting without a mining licence, cyber-bullying, and operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at the Rengwe Conservancy.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to Borrowdale Police Station twice a month, reside at his usual address and avoid interfering with witnesses.

However, the court directed the State to press the charges of illegal prospecting and operating without an EIA against Cubsden Consolidated or its representative rather than Mliswa in his personal capacity.

Mliswa, who also chairs the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC) has accused senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officials of orchestrating his arrest to sideline him from the conservancy.

He claims Mashonaland West Officer Commanding, Tawonei Nyazema is attempting to replace him with Chinese miners.

He further alleged that a cartel has been demanding payments from miners along the Sanyati River despite Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 outlawing riverbed mining.

The former MP is due back in court on 17 September 2025 for a possible trial date.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.