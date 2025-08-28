Zimbabwe: Mliswa Freed On Bail Amid Mining, Cyber-Bullying Charges

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been released on US$300 bail after spending two nights in police custody, a Karoi magistrate ruled on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old outspoken politician is facing three charges namely prospecting without a mining licence, cyber-bullying, and operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) at the Rengwe Conservancy.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to Borrowdale Police Station twice a month, reside at his usual address and avoid interfering with witnesses.

However, the court directed the State to press the charges of illegal prospecting and operating without an EIA against Cubsden Consolidated or its representative rather than Mliswa in his personal capacity.

Mliswa, who also chairs the Southern African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (SAPNAC) has accused senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officials of orchestrating his arrest to sideline him from the conservancy.

He claims Mashonaland West Officer Commanding, Tawonei Nyazema is attempting to replace him with Chinese miners.

He further alleged that a cartel has been demanding payments from miners along the Sanyati River despite Statutory Instrument 188 of 2024 outlawing riverbed mining.

The former MP is due back in court on 17 September 2025 for a possible trial date.