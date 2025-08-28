Ethiopia: New South Tigray Zone Administrator Takes Office Amid Pushbacks

Mekelle--Zenabu Gebremedhin has officially assumed office as Chief Administrator of South Tigray zone after being appointed by Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, local media reported.

Upon commencing his official duties on Sunday, 26 August 2025, Zenabu pledged to serve the people of South Tigray with "integrity and commitment," adding that his cabinet would hold "continuous public dialogues to build consensus."

In July, the Interim Administration formed a new zonal committee led by Asmelash Reda, alongside Kalayou Gidey, Alem Gebreyohanis, and Niguse Abeje. Lt. Gen. Tadesse said the reshuffle was intended to address challenges and ensure stability, but key appointees declined the positions and rejected his claim that the move was based on mutual understanding.

The Interim Administration's attempt to reshuffle zonal appointees faced backlash after some rejected their positions. The move drew condemnation from regional political parties, which accused the administration of centralizing power within a single faction and sidelining inclusive governance. The Alliance of Civil Society Organizations of Tigray (ACSOT) also denounced the use of security forces in enforcing the reshuffle.

Addressing the new appointment, outgoing administrator Haftu Kiros told Addis Standard the decision was "completely wrong and unacceptable," accusing Lt. Gen. Tadesse of breaking his pledge to respect the people's will.

"He promised he would consider the people's will when he elects an administrator. But he broke his vow. What he's doing now is to please a clique of TPLF and external forces," he said.

Haftu warned that the Interim Administration's approach was closing doors to peaceful struggle. "This is a fair question, a question of self-administration. The only difference in Raya is that it is being led and organized. But the question is a question of the entire Tigrayan population," he said. He further cautioned that "they are closing all doors for peaceful struggle, and the people of southern Tigray are being forced to opt for another choice."

Lt. Gen. Tadesse has defended the reshuffles as constitutional and legitimate. "We are merely fulfilling our responsibilities. There should be no misunderstanding," he said.

Haftu declined his appointment as head of the Tigray Region Bureau of Social Affairs, a post he was assigned to during the July reshuffle by Lt. Gen. Tadesse.

Tensions in Southern Tigray have been simmering since March, when the Interim Administration accused certain Tigray military leaders of attempting to dismantle local government structures. In May, the town of Maichew witnessed public protests after remarks by TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael, who suggested that the party would carry out "leadership adjustments" in the Southern zone.