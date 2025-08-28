Tanzania: Political Parties Assured of Adequate Security During the Election Campaign

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila, has assured adequate security to all political parties during the election campaign, emphasizing that no candidate or political party should face any harm.

Chalamila, who is also the Chairman of the regional Security Committee, told reporters in Dar es Salaam today, today, August 27, 2025, that the government is fully prepared to ensure that campaigns are conducted peacefully.

He also issued a stern warning that anyone found engaging in acts that threaten public peace will face strict legal action.

The Regional Commissioner made the remarks after inspecting preparations for the launch of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party's campaign, scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 28, 2025, at Tanganyika Peckers grounds in Kawe, Dar es Salaam.

Due to the ongoing road infrastructure development across the city, Chalamila noted that the government, in collaboration with security agencies, has put in place measures to manage campaign convoys and traffic effectively. This is to ensure that residents can go about their daily activities without disruptions. He further emphasized that the city of Dar es Salaam will not be closed down because of the campaign launch.

Furthermore, Chalamila encouraged citizens to attend public rallies held by all political parties, as this will allow them to listen to the candidates' manifestos and make informed decisions when voting for their leaders.

In conclusion, the Regional Commissioner called on all political parties participating in the elections to compete peacefully and respectfully, underscoring that all parties originate from Tanzania and should conduct their political activities with patriotism and integrity.