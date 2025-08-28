Tanzania Sees Improvement in the Economic Freedom Index 2025

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S improved standing in the Economic Freedom Index 2025 has been welcomed by policymakers, academics, and researchers, who gathered in Dar es Salaam at a validation workshop aimed at strengthening the country's investment and trade climate.

The workshop, hosted by Liberty Sparks, brought together representatives from government, private sector, and research institutions to review findings from the annual index, which is produced by the Fraser Institute and covers 165 countries worldwide.

Liberty Sparks Executive Director, Evans Exaud, said the exercise was essential for benchmarking Tanzania's progress and identifying priority areas for reform.

"Every year, the index highlights key topics of economic performance across countries.

As stakeholders, we have convened to examine Tanzania's position in detail and determine what practical steps we can take to strengthen growth and competitiveness. We will provide feedback to the government and also launch our report on cross-border trade, which focuses on agriculture, industry, and minerals," he said.

Board Chairman of Liberty Sparks, Dr. Tumsifu Elly, a senior lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam Business School, stressed that the global nature of the index makes it an important reference point for investors.

"This report is not unique to Tanzania -- it is international. It aims to illustrate the ease or difficulty of doing business in various countries. For example, foreign direct investors rely on such data to decide where to place their investments. Currently, Tanzania ranks slightly lower than Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. For East Africa to attract investors, we must work on reforms that improve our competitiveness," he said.

Dr. Mugisha Rweyunga Rweyemamu, Executive Director of the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), added that validation sessions play a critical role in ensuring accuracy and amplifying stakeholder voices.

"We are here to verify and validate the findings. Such platforms help raise issues with relevant authorities and push for policy changes where challenges are identified," he explained.

The Economic Freedom Index is widely used by governments, investors, and development partners worldwide to assess openness, competitiveness, and policy effectiveness. By aligning its reforms with international benchmarks, Tanzania hopes to boost investor confidence and expand opportunities in regional and global markets.