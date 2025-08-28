South Africa: Fed-Up With Unresponsive Officials, Gqeberha Protesters Torch Trucks

Second day of protests by shack dwellers in Westville

Two trucks, one carrying bread, were torched during a protest by about 200 protesters from Westville informal settlement in KwaDwesi Extension, Gqeberha, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday a bus was set alight when residents of Westville and Bayland protested. They were demanding electricity and a municipal layout plan for the provision of water, sewers and streets, and sites for future houses and a clinic.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A number of senior municipal officials arrived at the scene, including executive director of human settlements Tabiso Mfeya and the department's manager, Thembakazi Hlela.

A resident, Ntabelanga Gqokoma, complained that Westville had been in existence for over 30 years, but people still lived in shacks. "Do the right thing," he told the officials.

"If you were on the right path as the municipality, we wouldn't be here protesting," said another resident, who introduced herself only as Nomfundo. "We sat in the boardroom with you, but later we had to remind you about month to month meetings, but you failed. It was us who had to chase you with email. Even our councillor had to write emails to you."

Mfeya apologised that his staff had failed to convene meetings with the Westville committee, and promised that a layout plan, which has already been drafted, will be submitted for approval by the municipal human settlements committee on 11 September.

"After 11 September, we will come back and say we are starting with pegging [marking out plots] and repositioning of residents of Westville."

"We had planned to do these things in July, but ... sometimes when we do things it does not happen the way you want to do them."

The protests appear to have ended for now.