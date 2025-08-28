South Africa: Commuters Stranded in Somerset West Amid Deadly Taxi Violence

27 August 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Sandiso Phaliso

At least five people dead as tensions between CATA and CODETA boil over

The Somerset West taxi rank has been closed for two days by police amid a surge in taxi-related violence across the Cape Town metro. At least five people have been killed and nine wounded since Monday.

The Western Cape Government has filed an urgent court application to quell the violence between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).

As the associations battle over which routes and taxi ranks they control, commuters in Somerset West have been left stranded. They are able to go into town in taxis, but no taxis are taking passengers back from town.

Siphokazi Thubela works in Somerset West but lives in Mandalay. "This is frustrating and is causing panic among commuters. We are stuck here and don't have transport to get home," she said.

On Monday, two people were killed and four were wounded in Phillipi East, and one taxi driver was killed and two were injured at the Vuyani taxi rank in Khayelitsha. On Tuesday, two people were killed and two were injured at Macassar Heights, and a scholar transport driver was shot and wounded while taking learners to school in Strand.

SAPS spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

The Somerset West taxi rank was closed as a precaution because control over the rank and the routes to it is a key point of conflict between the two taxi associations.

GroundUp visited the Philippi East and Vuyani taxi ranks on Wednesday, where taxis were still operating. But commuters say they are scared to use taxis.

"I have asked my children, who use taxis daily, to stay at home in the meantime until the situation is calm," said Mxinezelo Thembeka, a resident of Phillipi.

CATA and CODETA met on Tuesday afternoon, but the talks collapsed. CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi blamed this on CODETA walking out of the meeting. GroundUp was unable to reach CODETA's spokesperson Nceba Enge for comment.

The Western Cape Government's Mobility Department will issue a Section 7A(20) enquiry notice, which means the associations will have to explain why they did not comply with the Code of Conduct. Operating licenses might be suspended.

The associations will be issued with a final warning for route infringements. "Continued violations may result in the temporary or permanent closure of affected routes and/or ranks," the department said in a statement.

