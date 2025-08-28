Tanzania: PM Directs All Public Firms to Immediately Adopt the E-Office System

Dar es Salaam — PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has ordered all public institutions that are yet to adopt e-office systems to immediately embrace it.

He made these remarks today, August 27, 2025, while officially opening the 13th General Meeting of TRAMPA held at the Diamond Jubilee Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam.

"Through the e-Office platform, ministries, departments, agencies, and various government institutions have been enabled to use modern digital systems that simplify access to records, improve transparency, and reduce service delays," he added.

As well, the PM called on all record managers across the country to uphold professional ethics, maintain integrity, and safeguard the confidentiality of the information they manage.

He emphasized that these records are a crucial pillar for national security and the country's development.

Majaliwa stated that the Tanzania Records and Archives Management Professionals Association (TRAMPA) bears a significant responsibility in ensuring that all important government and private institution documents are professionally managed and preserved.

"Proper records and document management form the backbone of accountability, historical preservation, and good governance. Without well-organized archives, our nation could face serious challenges such as information loss, delays in decision-making, and setbacks in development efforts," he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that TRAMPA should continue to promote accountability and good governance, while enhancing the expertise and professionalism in records management. He urged the association to prioritize training and the development of professional guidelines to ensure that all records are maintained with the highest standards of confidentiality, accuracy, and security.

Furthermore, Majaliwa directed all public institutions that have not yet adopted the e-Office system to begin using the modern technology immediately. He noted that the government has invested in these systems to reduce paper usage, accelerate communication, and safeguard sensitive information.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister revealed that the Sixth Phase Government has continued to pay a total of 252.76bn/- in salary arrears to 150,647 public servants and an additional 33.29bn/- in arrears to 10,022 retirees.

On his part, the Minister of State in the President's Office - Public Service Management and Good Governance, George Simbachawene, said the government has continued to provide employment opportunities to public servants, including record managers. "In the 2024-2025 fiscal year alone, 965 new employees have been recruited in this cadre, 1,237 have been promoted, 59 have been re-categorized, and 204.6m/- in salary arrears have been paid."

He noted that the government recognizes the importance of the records and archives management profession in the development of the public service sector and will continue supporting it.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State in the President's Office - Constitution, Legal Affairs, Public Service, and Good Governance of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Hon. Haroun Ali Suleiman, praised TRAMPA members for their critical role in protecting official secrets for national interests.

"I commend you especially for your decision to construct a large and modern building," he said.

He further noted that recognizing the importance of the profession, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is currently constructing a large, modern records management facility, which will be launched soon. "Additionally, we are building new modern government offices, including well-equipped offices for records managers."

Earlier, TRAMPA Chairperson Devota Mrope commended the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her immense contributions to various sectors, including the records and archives management profession.

"President Samia has been TRAMPA's number one supporter. She has championed the interests of public servants, including our profession, provided many job opportunities in a short period, and addressed many of our challenges," she stated.

During the conference, TRAMPA presented President Samia Suluhu Hassan with an ambulance, allowing her to choose its allocation within the health sector.