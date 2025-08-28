Tanzania Lures Singapore to Invest in Energy, Agro-Processing, Fisheries

Singapore — BUSINESSMEN and investors from Singapore have expressed strong interest in expanding investment and commercial cooperation with Tanzania, particularly in key strategic sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, agro-processing, fisheries, and the digital economy.

Speaking at the 8th Africa Singapore Business Forum (ASBF), taking place in Singapore from August 26 to 29, 2025, the investors emphasized their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade, increasing youth employment opportunities, and accelerating economic growth through private sector development for the benefit of both Tanzanian and Singaporean citizens.

The forum has brought together more than 700 participants, including senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and representatives from financial institutions across Africa and Asia. The main goal of the event is to develop joint strategies for enhancing economic and trade partnerships, sharing business insights and investment opportunities, and initiating collaborative development projects.

Tanzania has received notable praise at the forum for its attractive investment environment. Participants highlighted the country's strategic location--linking Eastern, Central, and Southern Africa--its political stability and peace, as well as its investor-friendly policies and legal frameworks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, speaking at different sessions with investors and government leaders, reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to improving the business climate through ongoing policy and legal reforms, while advancing international cooperation.

Singaporean government officials and business leaders acknowledged Tanzania's strategic role in enhancing trade between Africa and Asia. They expressed eagerness to implement joint projects with Tanzania, especially in agricultural technologies, digital services, value-added industries, and blue economy development.

The Africa Singapore Business Forum is being held alongside the 5th Ministerial Meeting of African and Singaporean Foreign Ministers, with Tanzania's delegation led by Minister Kombo. The delegation includes 17 Tanzanian business representatives, who joined him at the forum's opening session.