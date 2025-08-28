Tanzania Commits to Adding Value to Agricultural, Livestock, Fisheries Products.

27 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has emphasized the importance of close collaboration between the public and private sectors in implementing the second phase of the Agricultural Sector Development Programme (ASDP II), particularly in adding value to agricultural, livestock, fisheries, and forestry products.

Speaking during a working session for coordinators of the program held today, August 27, 2025, in Dodoma, the National Coordinator of ASDP II from the Prime Minister's Office - Policy, Parliament, and Coordination, Dr. Salim Nandonde, said the private sector is a key pillar in the agricultural value chain and the country's food systems.

"The coordination of ASDP II, which is managed at the national level by the Prime Minister's Office and at the regional and local government levels by TAMISEMI, aims to ensure that the private sector fully participates--especially in value addition for crops and food systems to enhance productivity and competitiveness," said Dr. Nandonde.

Outlining the program's areas of implementation, Dr. Nandonde highlighted the concept of food systems, which involves all stages from production, distribution, storage, food safety and nutrition, agribusiness, to sustainable systems that can withstand emergency challenges.

