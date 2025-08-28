South Africa: Tshidi Madia, 'Media Darling' and Industry Powerhouse, Dies At 42

Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump's false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.

Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump's false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.

South Africa is mourning the untimely passing of one of its most respected political journalists. Matshidiso "Tshidi" Madia, political editor at radio station 702 and a powerful voice in the country's media, has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, saying she passed away in hospital following a brief illness.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Madia was known for her fearless journalism, sharp political insight, and unwavering commitment to telling South Africa's stories with honesty, clarity and courage. She had a commanding voice, both literally and figuratively, and she used it to cut through the noise, amplify truth and hold power to account.

She was the bold and witty host of the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Earlier this year, she won the hearts of many beyond South Africa...