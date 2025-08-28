South Africa: Tshidi Madia, 'Media Darling' and Industry Powerhouse, Dies At 42

27 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump's false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.

Tshidi Madia made international waves when she reported from the Oval Office during a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Soon after, she appeared on several American news platforms, where she clearly and confidently pushed back against Trump's false claims about land reform and violence in South Africa. It was a powerful example of her courage and commitment to defending the truth.

South Africa is mourning the untimely passing of one of its most respected political journalists. Matshidiso "Tshidi" Madia, political editor at radio station 702 and a powerful voice in the country's media, has died at the age of 42. Her family confirmed her death on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, saying she passed away in hospital following a brief illness.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Madia was known for her fearless journalism, sharp political insight, and unwavering commitment to telling South Africa's stories with honesty, clarity and courage. She had a commanding voice, both literally and figuratively, and she used it to cut through the noise, amplify truth and hold power to account.

She was the bold and witty host of the popular podcast Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

Earlier this year, she won the hearts of many beyond South Africa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.