Egypt Proposes Arab AI Council to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

27 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat on Wednesday,August 27, 2025 announced a proposal to establish the Arab Council of Ministers for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies, designed to unify policies and reinforce Arab presence on the global AI map.

Speaking at the First Arab Forum on Artificial Intelligence organized by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in cooperation with the League of Arab States, Talaat stressed that Arab cooperation in AI is an urgent necessity, calling for an institutional framework to coordinate regional efforts.

He noted that the Arab League had already endorsed the Unified Arab Strategy for AI and an ethics charter earlier this year to ensure development aligned with responsible innovation, governance, and high values.He also warned that rapid AI advances require proactive labour market policies to help professionals adapt, stressing the importance of collective awareness and a unified vision.

On the national level, Talaat highlighted progress under the second phase of Egypt's AI strategy.

Last month, Egypt launched two new AI systems: a remote litigation platform for criminal courts using speech-to-text technology developed by local engineers, and the region's first fully Egyptian-built AI solution for early detection of women's tumours, with 90 per cent accuracy.

He added that Egypt is also developing AI applications in education, agriculture, and water management, and will host the inaugural AI Everything Middle East and Africa Summit in February.

Talaat said the event reflects Egypt's growing role in AI adoption and its commitment to building regional cooperation to maximize developmental impact.

