Egypt Outlines Five-Year Post-IMF Plan As July Sees Record Dollar Inflows - PM

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli affirmed that Egypt has a clear post-IMF vision, noting that the government is finalizing a comprehensive plan outlining the country's development and economic strategy through 2030.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday 27 august 2025 following the weekly Cabinet meeting in New Alamein City, Madbouli said the full plan, along with its supporting document, will be presented to the Cabinet next week.

He added that a conference to unveil the draft plan is expected to be held early September, followed by two months of public and expert consultation, with the final plan scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Madbouli highlighted that Egypt's economic reform program, adopted as a national initiative, has received international recognition for improving key economic indicators.

He noted that July saw the highest-ever inflow of dollar resources in Egypt's history, totaling dlrs 8.5 billion from domestic sources, excluding hot money, with remittances from Egyptians abroad reaching dlrs 3.6 billion, a clear sign of confidence in the stability and strength of the Egyptian economy.

Madbouli added that foreign currency reserves now stand at dlrs 49 billion, while foreign investment portfolios recorded net inflows during the month.

Annual inflation fell to 13.1% from 14.1% in July, and the trade deficit declined by 25% to dlrs 11 billion over the first five months of the year, driven by rising exports rather than reduced imports.

Madbouli noted that the only sector affected is Suez Canal revenues due to exceptional circumstances, while other key sectors, representing sustainable economic resources, are experiencing unprecedented growth.

He reiterated that Egypt's five-year vision will be presented in September, opened for public and expert discussion, and finalized before the end of the year.

MENA