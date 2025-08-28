Rwanda: Kagame, Mozambique President Discuss Cooperation

President Paul Kagame and visiting Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo, on Wednesday, August 27, held a tête-à-tête meeting to discuss key areas of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Chapo arrived in Kigali on Wednesday on a two-day working visit.

This is Chapo's first visit to Rwanda since his election in October 2024. It follows several meetings of officials from the two governments, including from the ministries of defence, foreign affairs and agriculture, among others.

Kagame and Chapo last met in mid-February in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation between Rwanda and Mozambique.

The two countries have cooperation in various areas, including defence and security. Since mid-2021, Rwandan troops have been deployed to the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where they collaborate with Mozambican armed forces to fight terrorist groups.

Chapo, 48, is Mozambique's fifth president since independence in 1975. A jurist and lawyer, Chapo hails from FRELIMO, a party that has governed the Southern African country since independence from Portugal.