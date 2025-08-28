Rwanda: Govt Mulls Transition From Refugee Camps to Settlements

The government of Rwanda is exploring the possibility of transitioning from refugee camps to sustainable settlements which are in line with international commitments to promote inclusion, self-reliance, and durable solutions for refugees and host communities.

ALSO READ: AfDB, UN partner to support refugees in Rwanda

This was a key outcome of a meeting held on Tuesday, August 26 between officials from the government of Rwanda and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It was attended by the Minister of Emergency Management Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira, the Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, immigrations director general Lynder Nkuranga, and UNHCR's Regional Director for East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Mamadou Dian Balde.

The talks centred on Rwanda's commitment to align with the Global Compact on Refugees by gradually moving from camp-based refugee management to integrated settlements.

The Global Compact on Refugees is a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility-sharing, recognising that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation.

ALSO READ: Rwanda secures $66.7m to boost refugee, host community development

It provides a blueprint for governments, international organisations, and other stakeholders to ensure that host communities get the support they need and that refugees can lead productive lives.

It also constitutes a unique opportunity to transform the way the world responds to refugee situations, benefiting both refugees and the communities that host them.

"We agreed on the need for stronger coordination and the development of a clear roadmap to guide the next steps," reads a statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

Aristarque Ngoga, MINEMA's Permanent Secretary, told the NewTimes that while the idea is still at an early stage, work is underway to develop a framework.

ALSO READ: New report: 99 percent refugees in Rwanda are financially included

"We are building concept ideas around this. A feasibility study is not yet done, but we have agreed on Terms of Reference," he said.

The Terms of Reference will serve as a formal document outlining the purpose, scope, objectives, roles, and responsibilities of the initiative. It will act as a blueprint, ensuring clarity and a shared understanding among stakeholders, and defining what needs to be done, who will do it, and the expected deliverables.

Ngoga added that the meeting with UNHCR also set up a team to develop the roadmap for implementation.

"We met with UNHCR to set up a team to develop the roadmap. Rwanda is not unique in doing this; in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda it is already being implemented," he noted.

ALSO READ: August 22, 1997: A reminder of the forgotten Congolese Tutsi refugees

Beyond settlement models, discussions also reviewed progress in implementing the new law governing refugees and applicants for refugee status, adopted in April 2024.

The law provides a clear framework for refugee protection, including criteria for eligibility, rights, and settlement procedures. It also mandates the establishment of an appeal tribunal and improved refugee status determination processes to strengthen accountability and fairness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Article 3 of the law defines eligibility for refugee status, citing grounds such as persecution due to race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, political opinion, or situations that threaten life due to external occupation or public disorder.

ALSO READ: How refugees' exclusion at home and failure to integrate into host countries birthed RPF armed struggle

It further specifies that refugees and applicants may be authorised by the Minister to settle in designated camps, while also providing flexibility for those who choose to relocate outside camps upon notification.

As of December 2024, Rwanda hosted about 135,000 refugees, most of them living in five camps across the country, according to UNHCR figures. The majority originate from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.