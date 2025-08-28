Namibia: High Electricity Tariffs Take Toll On Cost of Living

The rising cost of electricity is said to have far-reaching effects on consumers and businesses.

On Friday, the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) announced its decision to increase electricity tariffs by 3.8% during the current financial year.

Consumers argue that the rise in electricity tariffs will affect the cost of living as everything has become expensive in recent years.

Oshakati resident Benita Gabriel has expressed her frustration on the increase.

"Soon we will not be able to afford electricity because it has become so expensive and only the rich will be able to afford it. Every year, the government is increasing the tariffs instead of reducing, and everything has now become expensive. How are we going to survive?" she says.

Another concerned Oshakati resident, Pendapala Namupala, echoes the same sentiments.

"Electricity is now for the rich. Even if the government tries to electrify the whole country including rural areas, people will not be able to afford electricity because if you don't have money, forget about affording electricity. There was a time when one could buy electricity with just N$20 but now that is no longer the case because you will only get a few units that won't even last you long," he says.

Namibia Local Businesses Association spokesperson Peter Amadhila says Nored must not implement the tariff increment, saying stakeholders were not consulted.

"We, the business community, are totally against the electricity tariff increment because, first of all, we were not consulted as stakeholders and we are already operating on losses, so how are we able to afford electricity going forward? How do you increase electricity without considering the consumers and businesses? Nored must stop such nonsense together with Electricity Control Board (ECB). They must not go ahead with that increment or else we will organise a demonstration nationwide," he says.

Amadhila adds that many consumers, especially those residing in rural areas, are unable to afford electricity.

"The government in the past distributed electricity in the rural areas which was a good initiative but now the people in the rural areas are unable to afford electricity and many are no longer interested in having electricity in their houses because it is expensive and unaffordable. Nored and ECB continue to increase electricity tariffs because they want to maintain their expensive lifestyle with high salaries while the poor people keep on suffering, what nonsense is that? We are angered by their decision and we will not let it slide without taking any action and fighting for our people," he adds.

He urges Nored to conduct stakeholder engagements before implementing the new tariffs.

Last Friday, the ECB granted Nored an electricity average tariff increase of 3.8% for the current financial year. The increment is effective 1 August until 30 June 2026.

Nored spokesperson Simon Lukas says changes in tariffs for pre-paid customers will only be effective 25 August.

"The increment is primarily due to the average increase in the bulk electricity tariff granted to the national utility in May," he says.

He adds that Nored is cognisant of the current economic situation and the impact of electricity costs on customers.

"However, the tariff adjustment is granted to ensure a continued supply and distribution of electricity to our customers during these challenging times," says Lukas.