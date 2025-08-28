Rwanda, Mozambique Military Generals Meet As New Agreement Is Inked in Kigali

Rwanda Security Force (RSF) Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Emmy Ruvusha, on Wednesday, August 27, met with Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) Army Commander, Maj Gen Andre Rafael Mahunguane, at the RSF Headquarters in Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado Province.

The meeting centered on strengthening their shared commitment to combating terrorism in the region, where Rwandan troops have supported the Southern African country in the fight against jihadist insurgents since 2021.

According to a statement posted by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on X, the talks between Gen Ruvusha and Gen Mahunguane focused on the security situation in Cabo Delgado Province.

"They further underscored the continued strong cooperation between Rwanda Security Force and FADM in fighting terrorism to sustain peace and security in Cabo Delgado," the statement added.

During the engagement, Mahunguane praised the RSF for their vital contribution in the campaign against terrorism.

The discussions came as the two countries' Presidents also met in Kigali, where two agreements were inked, including one on security cooperation.

President Paul Kagame and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo, who arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday for a two-day working visit, witnessed the signing ceremony and reiterated their commitment to deeper cooperation in various areas, including peace and security, trade and investment.