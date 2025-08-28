Namibia's First Paediatric Surgeon Remembered As a Hero

As Namibia reflects on sacrifices and service during Heroes Day commemorations, Dr Kondjela Hamunyela's colleagues say her story is a reminder that heroism is not only found on battlefields but also in hospital wards, operating theatres and quiet acts of service.

Senior specialist and head of paediatric surgery at Windhoek Central Hospital, Dr Hamunyela (40) was allegedly found dead at Serenity Mental Health Facility at Pioneers Park on Saturday.

Hamunyela, who is remembered as the country's first paediatric surgeon and a trailblazer, built children's surgical care from the ground up.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi in the weekend crime report says the incident is suspected to be an incident of self-harm.

"No foul play is suspected. Next of kin were informed," Shikwambi says, adding that police investigations are continuing.

Her colleagues describe Hamunyela as someone who was the architect of a service that had never existed before.

"She was Namibia's very first paediatric surgeon and the pioneer of paediatric surgery services for the government," says Dr Tjijandjeua Kandetu, a fellow specialist.

"She built her little department from the bottom up, and advocated for a dedicated theatre, special equipment and a team of doctors to help her grow the service. The challenges were so many but Kondjela never backed down, she never took no for an answer," Kandetu adds.

Hamunyela's determination meant Namibian children no longer had to rely solely on general surgeons or private practitioners for specialised surgical care.

"Her dedication and unrelenting determination to develop this very specialised service is what makes her a Namibian hero, a hero to every Namibian child," Kandetu says.

According to her colleague, radiation oncologist Dr Laina Iiyambo, Hamunyela was a surgeon with a golden heart. She is remembered not only for her surgical skills, but also for her humanity. Iiyambo describes her as "a medical jack-of-all-trades".

"She was very knowledgeable, extremely helpful and a surgeon with a golden heart. Namibia has lost a brain of its own kind, capable hands and a surgeon who gave so much of herself," Iiyambo says.

Paediatrician and Hamunyela's colleague since university, Dr Lorraine Ndjoze, says the deceased's love for children defined her career.

"Her biggest dream was to become a surgeon. She was in her element when she finally decided to combine her love for surgery and her love for children. For her, it was always about the patient. She would push to open doors and have those uncomfortable conversations if she knew her patients would benefit," Ndjoze says.

Even before qualifying, Hamunyela convinced her lecturers in Cape Town to assist with the long waiting lists of Namibian children in need of surgery.

This led to surgical campaigns, efforts that continued until waiting lists were cleared.

"She started the department solo from scratch with nothing but a scalpel in hand. She worked with KidsOR, a charity organisation, to create the country's first child-friendly operating space. Her biggest joy was to see a smile on her patients' faces and the many parents who would thank her after long hospital stays," Ndjoze recalls.

Ndjoze says Hamunyela's humility stood out even when faced with complex cases.

"She would fight tooth and nail to get patients transferred abroad if needed, often travelling with them to learn from the procedures herself. Her biggest dream was to create as many safe operating spaces for children as possible," she says.

Emergency medicine specialist Dr Gaudencia Dausab describes Hamunyela as a colleague with a vision to make the world better for those who could not do it for themselves.

"Despite obstacles, she remained dedicated and focused. Paediatric surgical care in Namibia is going strong today because she worked towards that dream," Dausab says.

"Beyond the operating room, Hamunyela was a mentor, educator and friend. She shared her time, knowledge, skills, vision and so much of herself. Because she was, we are better," Dausab adds.

Paediatric cardiologist Dr Fenny Shidhika describes Hamunyela as "a heroine that fought a different war".

"She was born to change discourse, to invent, to innovate, to lead. It is no coincidence she was the pioneer of paediatric surgical services for the country. Nature was intentional, she was born to chart the destiny of this discipline."

Shidhika recalls long conversations where Hamunyela would share her ideas, from setting up transplant programmes to researching congenital conditions. Together, they worked on the concept that eventually brought Namibia's first dedicated paediatric operating theatre through the support of KidsOR.

"She was a true patriot who deeply loved her country and its children.

"She departed while working. That is the sense of deep responsibility she carried. She died fighting," Shidhika says.

Shidhiki adds that the late Hamunyela fought for children and for the greater health and social capital of this country.

"Thank you for your heroic acts, bravery and patriotism. Legends do get tired too, but Kondjela was a heroine, and her legacy will endure," she says.