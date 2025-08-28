Zimbabwe: Five in Court After Police Intercept Truck With Dagga, Broncleer in Harare

The National Prosecuting Authority has hauled five suspects before the Mbare Magistrates' Court after detectives intercepted a 10-tonne truck loaded with 306kg of dagga and 49 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup in Harare.

According to prosecutors, the bust was made in the early hours of 23 August 2025 when CID Drugs Harare detectives, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the truck in Kuwadzana Extension.

A search uncovered 20 sacks of dagga and 49 boxes of Broncleer (each box containing 50 x 100ml bottles).

Four suspects were arrested on the spot before implicating a fifth accomplice, who was later trapped and arrested along Robson Manyika Road after allegedly receiving part of the consignment.

The accused were named as Paradzai Kamungeremu (43), Givemore Tsavayo (38), Nkosikhona Moyo (35), Tafadzwa Mapika (20), and Faith Matekede (37).

Prosecutors are opposing bail, arguing that the offence is serious, prejudicial to society, and carries a high risk of absconding. The matter has been remanded as investigations continue.