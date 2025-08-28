Uganda Airlines Dismisses Reports of Irregularities in Fleet Acquisition

28 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Uganda Airlines has dismissed reports suggesting irregularities in its ongoing fleet acquisition process, describing the claims as speculative and premature.

In a statement, the national carrier said the procurement process remains under the control of its shareholders, who are working through a constituted inter-ministerial Fleet Team.

"The fleet acquisition project is presently under the purview of our Shareholders, operating through a constituted inter-ministerial Fleet Team. Given the nascent stage of these deliberations, any assertions of procedural irregularities are without merit," the airline said.

The airline added that definitive communication on the type of aircraft to be acquired will only be made after the process is concluded and formally authorized by the shareholders.

Uganda Airlines urged the public and stakeholders to disregard the media reports and wait for official guidance.

