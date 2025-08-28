Uganda: Museveni, Janet Attend NRM Delegates Conference As Kadaga Loses CEC Bid

Kololo Independence Grounds were on Wednesday a scene of excitement as thousands of National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates convened for the party's delegates conference to elect members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), the ruling party's top decision-making organ.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who also serves as NRM's national chairperson, attended the event alongside First Lady Janet Museveni.

They were welcomed by senior party leaders including Secretary General Richard Todwong and NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Delegates began arriving as early as morning, and by 10 a.m., when Museveni arrived, the stage was set for the day's proceedings.

In his opening remarks, Todwong presented a report from last Saturday's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which had endorsed President Museveni as the unopposed party chairman and sole flag bearer for the 2026 general elections.

The endorsement was later confirmed unanimously by delegates.

Al-Hajj Moses Kigongo was also endorsed unopposed as First National Vice Chairperson, consolidating his long-standing role in party leadership.

After the endorsements, President Museveni addressed delegates, thanking them for their trust and expressing confidence in his ability to continue steering the party.

In a dramatic gesture that drew loud cheers, Museveni jogged to and from the pulpit, energizing the crowd.

The conference then focused on the closely watched contest for Second National Vice Chairperson (female), pitting Speaker of Parliament Anita Among against former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Both contenders addressed delegates before the vote.

Voting, conducted region by region, revealed overwhelming support for Among, leaving Kadaga with a noticeably smaller following.

Meanwhile, elections for regional vice chairpersons proceeded amid drama, with some aspirants, including Captain Mike Mukula, withdrawing from the race before the ballot.

Throughout the process, President Museveni and the First Lady closely observed proceedings, highlighting the importance of the conference in shaping the NRM's top leadership ahead of the 2026 elections.