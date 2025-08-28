Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Recommends Re-Issuing Licences for Private Paramedical Colleges

Tunis, August 27 — A small Cabinet meeting on paramedical training in private higher education institutions chaired by Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri Wednesday approved a set of decisions, including the annulment of resolutions issued in ministerial sessions on May 5, 2011, and June 7, 2012 that had suspended the issuance of licences to establish new private higher education institutions in the paramedical field.

The meeting, held at the Government Palace in Kasbah, recommended resuming the granting of licences for establishing private higher education institutions in the paramedical field, alongside several measures.

These include revising the terms of reference for establishing private higher education institutions, setting maximum student capacities for all paramedical specialties based on available training facilities, teaching staff, and the country's needs in the field of training.

The Cabinet also stipulated establishing admission criteria for private sector students, including consideration of baccalaureate exam results, type of baccalaureate, psychotechnical testing, and creating a map of specialties available to the private sector.

It stressed the importance of providing high-quality training components, including minimum educational standards for students, modern and high-quality programmes incorporating simulation, modern technology, and languages, aligned with national and international requirements and labour market needs.

Adequate internships, experienced and competent instructors, and suitable teaching and training facilities must also be provided.

It recommended intensifying continuous inspections of private institutions throughout the year by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and taking all necessary measures to regulate and strengthen oversight of private higher education in the paramedical field, including obtaining accreditation for all offered specialties and taking legal action against violators.

The Cabinet emphasised that private higher education institutions in the paramedical field must adopt a quality system and form a technical committee composed of representatives from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, tasked with revising the terms of reference, preparing a national map of specialties, and identifying measures to strengthen oversight of the private paramedical higher education system.

At the opening of the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the paramedical sector as a vital field in Tunisia and its key role in developing the health system.

She praised the competencies and cadres produced by both public and private higher education institutions, noting their successful contributions nationally and internationally.

She added that such positive indicators in the sector provide strong motivation to further support these competencies and provide the best conditions for their success.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of the right to health and, consequently, quality training in all specialties, ensuring safe and high-quality medical services in both public and private sectors through high-standard programs integrating modern technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the health sector.

She noted that training in private higher education institutions for all paramedical specialties is subject to existing laws, regulations, and the terms of reference governing private higher education institutions and their operations.

During the meeting, several indicators highlighted the need to review paramedical training in private higher education at the national level to meet labour market demands.

There is a notable shortage of registered candidates on waiting lists in regional health administrations, especially in nursing sciences, while international demand for Tunisian paramedical professionals is growing, reflecting Tunisia's international recognition and reputation.

Finally, the Prime Minister noted that new public higher education institutions in the paramedical field were established in Gabes during the 2024-2025 academic year (Higher School of Health Sciences and Technologies).

Work is also underway to establish new public paramedical institutions in Kairouan, Kasserine, and Jendouba.