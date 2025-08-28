Uganda: Will the NRM CEC Elections Signal Party Evolution?

The recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries drew public attention, unfortunately, for the wrong reasons: allegations of results tampering, bribery, violence, and dissatisfaction among contenders.

The past few weeks have kept the party legal team busy, addressing these disputes. Most cases have now been resolved, yet the party faces the challenge of independent contenders--an individualistic move that risks diluting votes and undermining the chances of officially recognized NRM flag bearers.

While the party ought to reprimand those who cannot justify their claims of protest, that is a conversation for another day.

As the NRM moves into the final internal decision-making stage ahead of the 2026 general election, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) contest has surfaced contrasting generations, ambitions, and visions.

I will refrain from discussing individual candidates, but as both a delegate and a voter, I have already determined whom I will support. For many voters, regional interests will dominate, yet for loyal party members who wish the party well, the central question is: where is the NRM headed in the next decade?

Will those elected to office provide the leadership needed for the next ten years, or will the choice be a reluctant one, settling for the "devil you know rather than the angel you don't"? This inevitably invites the conversation on internal transition within the party.

A first principle for the party should be a clear separation of roles and authority. In December 2014, H.E. President Museveni set an important precedent by separating the position of party Secretary General from the executive wing.

The Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, then party SG, retained the influential role of Prime Minister, opening the path for Rt. Hon. Kasule Lumumba and later Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong as Secretary General.

Freed from executive burdens, the SG can now dedicate time to party activities: mobilizing members and funds, recruiting new talent, and advancing the party's agenda as the governing force. The results speak for themselves--the party has become more vibrant, gradually expanded its youth wing, and attracted younger leaders to contest positions, including the highly sought-after CEC.

Extending this principle to the CEC would further strengthen the party. Members of the executive should not simultaneously hold overlapping leadership positions within the party.

When a Member of Parliament is also a Minister, a District or City Party Chairperson, and a CEC member, it becomes impossible to fulfill all responsibilities effectively. This concentration of roles suggests that the NRM may have too small a pool of leaders tasked with too many functions.

Equally important is clarifying constituencies for all contestants. While the First and Second National Vice Chairpersons are expected to seek support from delegates nationwide, regional Vice Chairpersons should not face the same expectation. Party challenges in Western Uganda, where I hail from, differ from those in Buganda, Central, Eastern, and Northern Uganda.

Candidates for regional positions should campaign only within the areas they will represent: for the Western Chairperson, that means Ankole, Bunyoro, Tooro, Kigezi, and Rwenzori.

On 28th August, I will show my support for the candidates I deem fit, as mandated by my role representing Hoima City - East Division. This does not imply unconditional agreement with the status quo; as argued above, the key question remains whether the party is evolving to embrace internal transition, renew leadership, and chart a sustainable path forward.

Jonah Wamani Byakutaaga (Omucwezi)

NRM Flag Bearer - Member of Parliament

Hoima City (East Division)