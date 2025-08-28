Uganda Urged to Step Up Cybersecurity As Disruptive Technologies Threaten Elections

Cybersecurity experts have warned that the rise of disruptive technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, poses growing risks to democratic processes, urging Uganda and the wider East African region to strengthen defences against large-scale digital threats.

The call comes ahead of the 14th Annual East Africa Information Security Conference, set for Kampala later this year under the theme "Thriving in the Era of Disruptive Technology."

The event will bring together policymakers, researchers and practitioners to examine how governments and businesses can withstand cyberattacks.

"Disruptive technologies can either strengthen or destabilise societies. When misused, they interfere with electoral processes, undermine trust and expose political actors to manipulation," said a cybersecurity researcher at a pre-conference briefing.

Uganda is expected to enter a new election cycle in the coming years, heightening concerns. Experts say malicious actors could exploit artificial intelligence and deep fake tools to spread disinformation and sway public opinion.

"The government must prioritise mechanisms that enable citizens to withstand these threats. Cybersecurity is no longer just about IT departments - it is about national security and democratic survival," experts emphasised

The National Information Technology Authority of Uganda (NITA-U) said it is stepping up monitoring and resilience efforts.

"Some of our priorities this financial year include upgrading cybersecurity systems in ministries and agencies, enhancing threat detection and improving incident response," said Christine Nalubowa, Supervisor in the IT Certification Department at NITA-U.

"We must equip professionals with the right skills while ensuring policies evolve quickly enough to balance innovation with protection."

Nalubowa said child online protection has become a pressing issue as more learners face exposure to unsafe content. Refugee-hosting districts are also vulnerable, she added, stressing the need for awareness campaigns and stronger safeguards in communities already under strain.

Private sector actors are also pushing for resilience. Liquid Intelligent Technologies, one of Uganda's oldest internet service providers, said it is expanding into cloud services, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

"As service providers, we not only enable disruptive technologies but also help organisations manage governance, risk and compliance," said Alex Kateshumbwa, one of the cyber security stakeholders.

Experts warn that cyber threats transcend borders and could destabilise fragile communities if unaddressed.

"Cybercriminals don't discriminate between citizens and refugees. Communities already grappling with humanitarian challenges must not be left exposed," an expert added.

Organisers say the Kampala conference will emphasise digital skills and cyber education, aiming to build a workforce capable of safeguarding East Africa's digital future.

"If the region is to thrive, our people need the capacity to anticipate and withstand cyber risks," Nalubowa said.