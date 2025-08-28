Uganda: Museveni Bans Vuvuzela's At NRM Delegates Conference

27 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

President Museveni has suspended Vuvuzelas on the ongoing NRM delegates conference at Kololo grounds.

The decisions follows distractions during vote counting and communications from the NRM electoral commission chaired by Dr. Tanga Odoi.

"No more blowing vuvuzelas as they are becoming disruptive and defeating environmental peace". stated Museveni.

Museveni further said that the sound which comes out of the vuvuzela affect the environment and encouraged party members to use their natural sound.

"The elections will continue with optimal sound, non-incited animation. Buli omu amwagala ku natural". stated Museveni.

The blowing of Vuvuzela' has been common during football matches as a means of moral support to during football matches but the trend has shifted to political rallies.

