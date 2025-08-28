Uganda's Gender Equality Gains Face Test of Deep-Rooted Social Norms

Uganda has made significant progress on gender equality in recent decades, but questions remain on whether these gains have transformed the lives of all women, or benefited only a few. At the heart of the debate is whether harmful social norms are undermining hard-won progress.

"Negative social norms can be both societal and individual," said Rita Aciro, Executive Director of the Uganda Women's Network (UWONET). "Societal norms often revolve around women's sexual and reproductive health rights, business and economic empowerment, and leadership. Looking at the statistics in Uganda, it is alarming that more women and girls are being abused. The normalisation of certain social norms is slowing down the progress that has been made."

Despite Uganda's robust legal and policy frameworks, the persistence of violence, unequal access to resources, and limited representation in decision-making point to gaps between policy and practice.

According to Katja Yvonne Kerschbaumer, Deputy Head of Mission at the Austrian Embassy in Kampala, gender equality is not just a human rights issue but also a development imperative.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Gender equality has been a key focus for both the government and civil society because there is strong evidence linking gender equality to broader development outcomes," she noted.

Kerschbaumer also emphasised the importance of engaging men in the conversation.

"It is important to bring male champions on board because they are often the gatekeepers of patriarchal norms. They can be powerful allies by influencing peer groups, being role models, and framing issues in ways that benefit everyone."

As part of efforts to challenge these entrenched beliefs, the Austrian Embassy is supporting the Women 2025 National Dialogue Initiative. The platform is designed to empower communities that are ready to confront harmful social norms.

"Supported by data, it provides a platform to bring together women and men, policy leaders, and youth to critically examine negative norms that are being perpetuated," Kerschbaumer explained.

For activists like Aciro, progress will remain fragile unless Ugandan society confronts harmful beliefs head-on.

"The statistics show us that there is still so much work to do. Without changing social norms, the gains we celebrate today risk being rolled back tomorrow," she warned.