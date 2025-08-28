Uganda: Bobi Wine, Wife Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary

27 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has marked his 14th wedding anniversary with wife Barbara Itungo, widely known as Barbie Kyagulanyi.

In a message shared on Wednesday, Kyagulanyi described Barbie as his "best friend" and "the love of his life," celebrating what he called 24 years of companionship and 14 years of marriage.

"It is the greatest honor of my life sharing my name with you, raising a family with you and growing old with you," he wrote, adding that his love for her "grows stronger every passing day."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are among Uganda's most high-profile public figures, often seen together in political and social causes. They have four children.

