South Africa: Collen Mashawana's Court Bid to Silence Daily Maverick Struck Off the Roll, With Costs

The High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday heard an urgent application in which businessman Collen Mashawana sought to restrain Daily Maverick and reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh from further reporting about him.

Businessman Collen Mashawana's urgent high court application against Daily Maverick and investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh was dismissed, with punitive costs, on Wednesday, 27 August.

Mashawana had sought an interim interdict in the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court in Johannesburg to silence further reporting and discussion by Daily Maverick and Myburgh after a near year-long probe into allegations of corruption, misuse of public funds and exploitation of vulnerable workers, Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis reported.

Mashawana's lawyers, in papers filed on Thursday, 21 August, had alleged that if Myburgh was allowed to discuss his recent investigative work at Daily Maverick's The Gathering conference this week, it would amount to a "public shaming" of Mashawana.

A subsequent affidavit charged that Myburgh and Daily Maverick had "elected to pursue a monetised and sensationalised public campaign, including the planned event of 28 August 2025, aimed at maximising reputational damage" to Mashawana.

Myburgh's investigation has dominated the public sphere since 11 August. His reporting detailed payments from Mashawana toward a luxury house...